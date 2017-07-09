Prime Day 2017 Is Bigger in US, but Americans Miss out on $100,000 Cash Giveaways

British and German Amazon Prime members get a chance to win $100,000 just by watching Prime video. Amazon is handing out a huge cash price on Prime Day in Europe, but not in the US.

Prime members in the UK and Germany can enter once each day until Tuesday, by watching Prime video. Amazon automatically enters all viewers into the big cash drawing. The Amazon Prime Video promotion for Prime Day in the United States gets first time Prime Video users a miserly $10 amazon credit.

Americans can still comfort themselves the number of deals on Prime Day 2017 will be higher and contain more "doorbuster" like deals than at Amazon's other 12 Prime Day events around the world. Amazon is also offering Prime Day video deals right now with $4.99 movies and 99 cent rentals.

There are Prime Day Giveways also state-side, but not as big as in Europe. Prime Day 2017 is almost here. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10. We are going feature the hottest Prime Day deals in our Prime Day 2017 deals tracker to inform you when these coveted deals will be available throughout the extended 30 hour time period.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.