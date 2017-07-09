Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Amazon spilled the beans on one Prime Day 2017 TV deal when the retailer announced Prime Day 2017. The first Amazon Fire OS Smart TVs made by Element will be the target of Prime Day discounts. What is more, Amazon said in the Prime Day 2017 announcement that TV deals will be big on Prime Day.

"Prime Day will include amazing TV deals, with a variety of great brands including the all new Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition. Amazon is planning one of its largest total volume TV deals in history with a record level of inventory but once again, the TV deals will likely sell out."

The new TVs for 2017 are for the most part released and already on sale with discounts. We have picked five popular TVs people are talking about. These TVs are deliver convincing image quality at attractive price points. They are all 4K TVs and support HDR. Most of them also feature very low input lag time, making them ideal for video gaming.

LG OLED C7 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

The new LG OLED TV keeps the growing competition on their toes with stunning picture quality and low input lag time.

Samsung Q7F 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The new Samsung QLED TVs are the top choice for fans LCD display technology. Prices are still high, perfect for a Prime Day deal.

Sony X900E 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The new Sony 4K HDR Smart TVs are hailed for their high performance to cost ratio. You get a great looking and versatile brand-name TV without breaking the bank.

Sony 5A1E 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

The first big screen Sony OLED TV has what it takes to attack LG. First owners love it.

LG OLED B6 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (highest savings potential!)

The LG OLED TV from last year is almost as good as the new generation. Discounts could reach highest levels on Prime Day to clear out the inventory.

An easy way to find Prime Day 2017 deals on these five TVs is with an amazon shopping list. Just add the TVs you are interested in to a list. Amazon will notify you if there is special Prime Day deal on the TVs on your list. See also the bargain TVs monitored in the Prime Day 2017 Deals tracker.

We will not know until Prime Day, if the above TVs will be a featured Prime Day deal. We will feature continuous deal reporting through Prime Day 2017 and have a special focus on pointing out Prime Day TV deals. Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10. We are going feature the hottest Prime Day deals in our Prime Day 2017 deals tracker to inform you when these coveted deals will be available throughout the extended 30 hour time period.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.