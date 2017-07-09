Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on AmazonBasics Ready to Go

Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals will include Amazon's own devices. You will find deals on the Echo, Kindle, Fire and Fire TV product line-up. There is another Amazon branded product line that you should not overlook. AmazonBasics branded product line-up has grown into 13 categories over the years.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

The AmazonBasics Prime Day 2017 page is already setup and just waiting for Prime members to shop deals on Monday at 6pm PT. AmazonBasics products can be found in categories Electronics, Home & Kitchen, Industrial & Scientific, Office Products, Tools & Home Improvement, Cell Phones & Accessories, Sports & Outdoors, Health, Household & Baby Care, Patio, Lawn & Garden, Video Games, Automotive Parts & Accessories, Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry and Pet Supplies.

Popular AmazonBasics products include batteries, Lightning and USB cables, Bluetooth Soundbar and many more electronics accessories. As mentioned above, AmazonBasics products are also found outside electronics. You can find AmazonBasics Bedding, fitness gear, travel accessories, patio gear and pet supplies from Amazon's brand. Find all AmazonBasics products on amazon.com.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10. We are going feature the hottest Prime Day deals in our Prime Day 2017 deals tracker to inform you when these coveted deals will be available throughout the extended 30 hour time period.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.