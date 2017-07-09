Two Nintendo Switch Keyboards Surfaced

 
 

Posted: Jul 9 2017, 10:19am CDT

 

There are now two Nintendo Switch keyboards available for pre-order in Japan.

A new Nintendo keyboard surfaced in Japan. Cyber USB Switch keyboard lets users slide on the Joy-Con controllers on the left and right side of the keyboard. The Hori made Nintendo Switch keyboard unveiled earlier does not have this capability.

Both keyboards connect via an USB cable to the Nintendo Switch dock. A keyboard is not an essential accessory for the Switch. It really only makes sense for games with heavy text chat usage. I can't actually think of one. Nintendo will support voice chat via the companion smartphone app. 

The Nintendo Switch keyboards will both release on September 30. The Hori Keyboard is available for pre-order priced at 2,918 yen (~$25) on amazon.jp. The Cyber Nintendo Switch keyboard costs 3,758 yen (~$33) and is also available for pre-order on amazon.jp.

The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con console is the new bestselling item in the video game sales chart. Amazon restocked the Nintendo Switch two days in a row with a deep enough inventory to push the hard to find console to the top.

Amazon has offered the $299.99 Nintendo Switch on Friday and on Saturday. Each time the stock held for over one hour. The limiting factor Amazon put on the Switch sale was Prime. Only Prime members were able to purchase the Nintendo Switch.

Tomorrow begins Prime Day 2017 The new influx of Nintendo Switch stock at amazon raises hopes for more. There is a chance that Amazon makes the Nintendo Switch available also during Prime Day. The Nintendo Switch will be in stock at Amazon Books stores on Prime Day, July 11. GameStop is offering again new Nintendo Switch bundles online.

