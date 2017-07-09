 
 

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles In Stock At GameStop Online

Posted: Jul 9 2017, 10:35am CDT

 

GameStop has three Nintendo Switch bundles on sale.

GameStop is listing three Nintendo Switch bundles online at gamestop.com. The new Nintendo Switch bundles are set to ship by July 21, the release date of Splatoon 2. The bundles are though coming with ARMS and not Splatoon 2. 

The Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle, selling for $469.99, includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con, ARMS (Physical Game), The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (L-R) - Neon Yellow, and the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock.

The Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle, selling also for $469.99 is an web exclusive. The bundle consists of the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, ARMS (Physical Game), Has-Been Heroes (Digital Game), Power Kit AC-Adapter for Switch, and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

The Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle, on sale for $499.99, includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, ARMS (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Code), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game). 

Our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway has ended and the lucky winner has been drawn.

Besides the GameStop and ThinkGeek Switch bundles, the only other options to buy the Nintendo Switch online is from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $85 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.comAmazon has sold the $299.99 Nintendo Switch earlier today, but only to Prime members.

If you happen to live in a city with Amazon Books store, you can pick up an Nintendo Switch on Prime Day. The physical Amazon stores only sell the $299.99 Nintendo Switch to Prime members.

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a Prime exclusive deal. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in. 

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $499.99 Availability: is in Stock

