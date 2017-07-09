New IOS 10.2 Jailbreak Tweaks Part 1

So, it is that time of the week now, we have new and very useful jailbreak tweaks for you to try. As mentioned before, finding jailbreak tweaks that are safe and bug-free is a hard task, and that’s why we are here to help you with that.

Modern:

This tweak for $1.00 is an amazing alteration to the classic iPhone’s theme.

LockScreenXI:

For just $0.99, add the lock screen music control panel and passcode view that will be featured in iOS 11.

NotifyWifi:

This cheat tweak generates notifications and display whenever your device connects and disconnects from WIFI networks. Blacklisting and whitelisting capabilities are also added.

Ventana:

Having inspired by the lock screen of Windows 10, Ventana is created, and costs $1.99. This tweak will redesign the lock screen of your iPhone or iPad and make it look like the one you see in windows 10.

StyloPowerDown:

StyloPowerDown is a tweak to enhance the experience of powering down your iPhone. It adds dome basic functionality like sliding to choose shutdown, and a safe mode too.

Select Emoji:

Using this tweak that costs $1, you can choose the emojis that you want sitting in your frequently used section of the emoji selection panel.