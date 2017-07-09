 
 

New IOS 10.2 Jailbreak Tweaks Part 1

Posted: Jul 9 2017, 10:46am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 9 2017, 10:59am CDT, in News | Apple

 

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks
 

So, it is that time of the week now, we have new and very useful jailbreak tweaks for you to try. As mentioned before, finding jailbreak tweaks that are safe and bug-free is a hard task, and that’s why we are here to help you with that.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Modern:

This tweak for $1.00 is an amazing alteration to the classic iPhone’s theme.

LockScreenXI:

For just $0.99, add the lock screen music control panel and passcode view that will be featured in iOS 11.

NotifyWifi:

This cheat tweak generates notifications and display whenever your device connects and disconnects from WIFI networks. Blacklisting and whitelisting capabilities are also added.

Ventana:

Having inspired by the lock screen of Windows 10, Ventana is created, and costs $1.99. This tweak will redesign the lock screen of your iPhone or iPad and make it look like the one you see in windows 10.

StyloPowerDown:

StyloPowerDown is a tweak to enhance the experience of powering down your iPhone. It adds dome basic functionality like sliding to choose shutdown, and a safe mode too.

Select Emoji:

Using this tweak that costs $1, you can choose the emojis that you want sitting in your frequently used section of the emoji selection panel.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

45 seconds ago

Apple repels bug bounty hunters by its low payout structure

Apple repels bug bounty hunters by its low payout structure

4 minutes ago

Apple iPhone 8 Will Get Wireless Charging Feature after iOS 11.1 Update

Apple iPhone 8 Will Get Wireless Charging Feature after iOS 11.1 Update

7 minutes ago

2018 iPhones Have All OLED Displays

2018 iPhones Have All OLED Displays

3 days ago, 7:40am CDT

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

24 minutes ago

Two Nintendo Switch Keyboards Surfaced

Two Nintendo Switch Keyboards Surfaced

39 minutes ago

First Tesla Model 3 Pictured, Owner is Elon Musk

First Tesla Model 3 Pictured, Owner is Elon Musk

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on AmazonBasics Ready to Go

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on AmazonBasics Ready to Go

1 hour ago

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Is Bigger in US, but Americans Miss out on $100,000 Cash Giveaways

Prime Day 2017 Is Bigger in US, but Americans Miss out on $100,000 Cash Giveaways

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017: How to Blow the Lid off Fake Prime Day Deals

Prime Day 2017: How to Blow the Lid off Fake Prime Day Deals

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Tops Best Seller Chart ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2017

Nintendo Switch Tops Best Seller Chart ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2017

7 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Kindle and Book Deals Rain on Sunday

Prime Day 2017 Kindle and Book Deals Rain on Sunday

8 hours ago

SNES Classic Pre-order FCC Update

SNES Classic Pre-order FCC Update

9 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Apple

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

45 seconds ago

Apple repels bug bounty hunters by its low payout structure

Apple repels bug bounty hunters by its low payout structure

4 minutes ago

Apple iPhone 8 Will Get Wireless Charging Feature after iOS 11.1 Update

Apple iPhone 8 Will Get Wireless Charging Feature after iOS 11.1 Update

7 minutes ago

2018 iPhones Have All OLED Displays

2018 iPhones Have All OLED Displays

3 days ago, 7:40am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

44 seconds ago

Apple repels bug bounty hunters by its low payout structure

Apple repels bug bounty hunters by its low payout structure

4 minutes ago

Apple iPhone 8 Will Get Wireless Charging Feature after iOS 11.1 Update

Apple iPhone 8 Will Get Wireless Charging Feature after iOS 11.1 Update

7 minutes ago

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

24 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook