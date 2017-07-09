Apple iPhone 8 Will Get Wireless Charging Feature after iOS 11.1 Update

Apple iPhone 8 is going to be one of the three rumored upcoming iPhone models, and of course, the most focused, even though the other two have also received a bunch of innovations.

One of the most mainstream features that Apple is going to introduce in the upcoming iPhone models is the wireless inductive charging.

The world is definitely excited to see this new feature arrive, but it may not be as simple as buying an iPhone 8. According to new report, Apple is going to “offer” the wireless charging feature for a price.

It is also speculated that the company will provide an accessory which will unlock the wireless charging feature, and it may not arrive as soon as the iPhone 8 releases.

I’ve heard that inductive charging will (a) be sold separately, and (b) might be late, waiting for iOS 11.1 (a la Portrait mode last year). https://t.co/N65dHMNQIJ— John Gruber (@gruber) July 8, 2017

Just like Apple did with the portrait mode in iPhone 7 Plus, wireless charging feature may also be the same case, where the owners will have to wait for an upgrade of iOS 11.1, in which, the feature will be unlocked.

The news was brought by John Gruber, a very well-placed insider to Apple’s plans who has a track record that proves that his resources are reliable.

Gruber also has used the word “might” on this news, while it may be one of Apple’s alternate plans, but it is in no way a confirmed news.