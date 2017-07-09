New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

As mentioned on our previous articles about jailbreak tweaks, it is hard to find a trustworthy and useful jailbreak tweak among a huge pile of the content that also comprises of amateur codes and security threatening applications.

Hence, here is another list of jailbreak tweaks that might turn out to be very helpful for you.

Messages++:

Messages++, developed by BigBoss, is an upgrade to your basic Messages application which makes it capable of sending WhatsApp messages, starting Skype calls, and much more. The tweak costs $4.99

Auto SilentMe:

BigBoss developed this amazing tweak to help office workers. If your iPhone is not on silent during a meeting tis tweak will do that for you, based on the schedules of your Calendar.

MessangerStoriesUploader:

This free tweak will make it possible for you to upload videos to Messenger stories directly from the Camera roll.

FavoriteEmojis:

Instead of adding emojis to your frequently used list by “actually using them”, you can use this tweak and replace the whole section by a favorites section, that you yourself get to customize. The tweak costs $0.99.

ForceForward:

You can swipe left and right by 3D touching the sides of the screen.

VerticalVideoSyndrome 2:

This tweak will post a warning on the screen if your camera has opened in portrait mode, instead of landscape.

TimeMover Lite:

Use this tweak if you want to easily resize, move, or rotate you clock on the lock screen via gestures.

Lysithea X:

Lysithea X is an amazing tweak, which will give you the lovely lock screen media controls like in iOS 11, on your iOS 10.