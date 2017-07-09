iOS 11 Beta 3 to release soon

Those who were privileged enough to be able to test and interact with the new iOS 11 have had great reviews after their experience with the firmware. Developers are above the sky with the cool new features, APIs, aesthetic key areas, and the extended freedom with some of the old features in iOS 11.

iOS 11 is still in its Beta state and developers and testers are continuously taking the operating system to its limit to see what breaks, so that Apple can fix the problem in the next Beta release.

Apple tries to keep the developers and beta testers active by launching every minor release within a time of two weeks. This practice also helps Apple in maintaining a minimum testing period.

But things have changed with iOS 11, iOS 11 Beta 2 was released 17 days after the release of Beta 1, maybe it’s because the company has about three months to perfect the mechanics which has made them relax a bit.

Trying to keep in sync with Apple’s normal pattern, and taking the exception of iOS 11 Beta 2 into account, we can safely guess that iOS 11’s third Beta release will be made available for the developers between the dates, 6th and 10th of July.

The real date of release however, only time can tell.