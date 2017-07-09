Prime Day 2017 Fire TV Deal: Amazon's Bestseller Is Due For A Discount

The most Amazon devices have been on sale over the past months with the exception of the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa and the Fire TV. The Fire TV Stick with Alexa is the top selling item in the electronics chart. On Prime Day 2017 the must have streaming gadget is due for a deal.

The Fire TV stick with Alexa retails for $39.99. Amazon slashed the prices of the Fire TV stick up to 38% on Prime Day last year. Back then there have been still two Fire TV stick models. Now there is just the Fire TV stick with Alexa. Amazon released this Fire TV model in September of 2016.

The Fire TV stick with Alexa is a solid performing streaming stick. The previous generation had issue with running 3rd party apps smoothly. If you do not have a Fire TV stick with Alexa or need another one for the bedroom. Tomorrow at 9pm ET will be the time to pick one up on amazon.com.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10. We are going feature the hottest Prime Day deals in our Prime Day 2017 deals tracker to inform you when these coveted deals will be available throughout the extended 30 hour time period.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

