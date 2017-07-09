 
 

Here Is Our First Look At Apple IPhone 8 In White

Posted: Jul 9 2017, 11:09am CDT

 

This is how the White version of the iPhone 8 might look like

 iPhone 8 is on the stage where it is a few months away from being released and yet, the anticipation of the device has made news websites and technology bloggers go crazy over it.

After the WWDC 2017, iPhone 8 has been subjected to a lot of content that offers information on its design or hardware information, shows how the new device might look like, and show how iOS 11 will look like, running on the device.

Martin Hajek, an outstanding designer sought to render his imagination of how the white version of the iPhone 8 will look like. Hajek is famous for creating seamless designs of devices based on the rumors that have been surfaced, and he decided to do the same for iPhone 8.

The end result of Hajek’s efforts is a set of stunning images with iPhone 8 in the black and white version. Both the iPhones are shown running on iOS 11, and have the rumored AMOLED displays as extracted from the rumors.

One thing about the black version of the phone that steals some of the beauty from the white one is the genius of its color and iOS 11’s toning scheme. In Hajek’s renders, the top area where the camera and the speakers are placed, simply blends into the AMOLED display on the sides.

White version however has a clear view of the top because of the white color.

Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

