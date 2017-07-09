 
 

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Reveal Is Within 24 Hours

Posted: Jul 9 2017, 1:46pm CDT | by , in News | Prime Day 2017

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Reveal Is Within 24 Hours
 

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017, but not yet the list of the Prime Day 2017 deal highlights

Prime Day 2017 is imminent.  Amazon has stretched out the single day sales event to a 30 hour long deal bonanza that will begin on Monday. Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 last week with an outline of what to expect during the third annual Prime Day. Amazon will release hundreds of thousands deals on Prime Day. Most Prime members are especially excited about the couple dozen Prime Day deals that Amazon will reveal in the Prime Day 2017 deals list.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The list of Prime Day 2017 deals has not been released yet. Amazon published the Prime Day deals list on Monday, July 11 last year, the day before Prime Day. We expect the list to be released early Monday morning.

This year the Prime Day sale already begins on Monday, July 10 at 6pm PT. It could be that Amazon will release the Prime Day 2017 deals preview earlier this year. It could be as early as Friday, but Amazon could as well test the patience of shoppers again and wait until Monday morning with the release of the Deals preview. Amazon is releasing the Prime Day 2017 deals list in a press-release. At least this is how they have done it in the past.

The list of Prime Day 2017 will feature the deals on Amazon devices, TVs, electronics, toys, shoes, video games and more. Last year Amazon highlighted more than 30 Prime Day deals. 

We will add the hottest Prime Day 2017 deals to our Prime Day deals tracker as soon as Amazon announces the list. The Tracker app will look out for these coveted Prime Deals to go live and send out notifications.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11.

The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page. Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books. It is not clear yet what Amazon will offer on Monday morning before Prime Day 2017 will kick off in the evening.

To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Prime Day 2017 Fire TV Deal: Amazon&#039;s Bestseller is Due for a Discount

Prime Day 2017 Fire TV Deal: Amazon's Bestseller is Due for a Discount

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

5 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on AmazonBasics Ready to Go

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on AmazonBasics Ready to Go

5 hours ago

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

7 hours ago

Here Is Our First Look At Apple iPhone 8 In White

Here Is Our First Look At Apple iPhone 8 In White

3 hours ago

iOS 11 Beta 3 to release soon

iOS 11 Beta 3 to release soon

3 hours ago

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

3 hours ago

Apple repels bug bounty hunters by its low payout structure

Apple repels bug bounty hunters by its low payout structure

3 hours ago

Apple iPhone 8 Will Get Wireless Charging Feature after iOS 11.1 Update

Apple iPhone 8 Will Get Wireless Charging Feature after iOS 11.1 Update

3 hours ago

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 1

4 hours ago

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

4 hours ago

Two Nintendo Switch Keyboards Surfaced

Two Nintendo Switch Keyboards Surfaced

4 hours ago

First Tesla Model 3 Pictured, Owner is Elon Musk

First Tesla Model 3 Pictured, Owner is Elon Musk

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Is Bigger in US, but Americans Miss out on $100,000 Cash Giveaways

Prime Day 2017 Is Bigger in US, but Americans Miss out on $100,000 Cash Giveaways

8 hours ago

Prime Day 2017: How to Blow the Lid off Fake Prime Day Deals

Prime Day 2017: How to Blow the Lid off Fake Prime Day Deals

9 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Prime Day 2017

Prime Day 2017 Fire TV Deal: Amazon&#039;s Bestseller is Due for a Discount

Prime Day 2017 Fire TV Deal: Amazon's Bestseller is Due for a Discount

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

5 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on AmazonBasics Ready to Go

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on AmazonBasics Ready to Go

5 hours ago

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

7 hours ago

More Prime Day 2017 Stories




Latest News

Here Is Our First Look At Apple iPhone 8 In White

Here Is Our First Look At Apple iPhone 8 In White

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Fire TV Deal: Amazon&#039;s Bestseller is Due for a Discount

Prime Day 2017 Fire TV Deal: Amazon's Bestseller is Due for a Discount

3 hours ago

iOS 11 Beta 3 to release soon

iOS 11 Beta 3 to release soon

3 hours ago

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

3 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook