 
 

Prime Day 2017 Deals On TaoTronics Revealed

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 12:56am CDT

 

Prime Day 2017 Deals on TaoTronics Revealed
 

Here are the Prime Day 2017 deals of TaoTronics gadgets including Dash cams and LED lamps.

The Prime Day 2017 sale brings hundreds of thousands of deals. A big part of the Prime Day deals is offered by Amazon's partners. One of them is Sunvalleytek who just sent us the Prime Day 2017 deals on TaoTronics and RAVPower gadgets. The Prime Day deals include discounts on a TaoTronics Dash Cam, Wifi Security camera, Bluetooth headphones, LED desk lamps and more.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The following products will be offered in Lightning Deals on Prime Day 2017. We will update the list with sales prices and times in one hour.

TaoTronics Dash Cam

TaoTronics Bluetooth 4.1 Nano Coating Waterproof Sports Headphones 

TaoTronics Wireless Neckband Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic

RAVPower Portable Charger 22000mAh Power Banks

RAVPower Car Jump Starter RAVPower 1000A Peak Current Quick Charge 3.0 12V

RAVPower Wall Charger RAVPower 40W 4-Port USB Plug Charger 8A

RAVPower 60W 12A 6-Port USB Charger

TaoTronics Table Lamps

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp Eye-caring Table Lamps

TaoTronics 1080P HD WiFi Security IP Camera

The actual Prime Day 2017 kicks off on Monday evening. We expect the release of the highly anticipated Prime Day 2017 deals list mere hours before the Prime Day 2017 sale begins at 9pm ET. We are going feature the hottest Prime Day deals in our Prime Day 2017 deals tracker to inform you when these coveted deals will be available throughout the extended 30 hour time period.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page. The Prime Day 2017 deals list is expected to be released by Monday, July 10.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

