Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 is begins today and Amazon has finally released the highly anticipated Prime Day 2017 Deals list. Amazon has stretched out the single day sales event to a 30 hour long deal bonanza that will begin on Monday. Amazon will release hundreds of thousands deals on Prime Day. Most Prime members are especially excited about the couple dozen Prime Day deals that Amazon has announced now.

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

The highlights of Prime Day 2017 deals include 50% off the Amazon Echo. You only pay $89.99 for a brand-new Echo. The Fire 7 tablet is a Prime Day deal at $29.99.

The Prime Day 2017 TV deals include Element 55" 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV Fire TV Edition for $399.99, 32" TCL 720p TV for only $99.99, 40" TCL 1080p TV will be on sale for $199.99 and a 55" premium brand 4K smart LED TV will be Prime Day deal at $599.99 and 25% off select TCL smart TVs, starting at $119.99 for a 28-inch TV.

We will add the hottest Prime Day 2017 deals to our Prime Day deals tracker as soon as Amazon announces the list. The Tracker app will look out for these coveted Prime Deals to go live and send out notifications.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals

Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99

Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99

Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99

Fire 7, our best-selling tablet, only $29.99

Save $75 on Echo Show and Arlo Security Camera bundle

Save 30% on Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle

Save $50 on August Smart Lock

Echo Dot and Sony XB10 bundle, under $70

Save big on Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

Save 45% on Libratone One Click portable Bluetooth speakers

Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories

Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories

Save 30% on RepRap Guru 3D Printer

Save 50% on two-pack of Tile Slim Phone Finders

Save big on Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 + Digital HD [Blu-ray]

Save 40-50% on Prime Exclusive clothing, handbags and more

Save 30% on select clothing, shoes and more for men, women, kids and baby

Save big on diamond stud earrings – 1 carat diamond stud earrings for 499.99 or ½ carat diamond stud earrings for $239.99

Save up to 70% on select Samsonite two-piece spinner sets

Save up to 40% on select furniture, mattresses and rugs

Save 20% on nursery essentials

Save $100 on the Bissell Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save up to 40% on Radio Flyer, Crayola, K'NEX and more

Save up to 30% on select Under Armour training gear

Save 30% on select adidas apparel

Save up to 50% on select Callaway Golf products

Skywalker Trampolines Jump N' Dunk Trampoline with safety enclosure and basketball hoop, 8-Feet, only $119.99

Save 30% on the Sportstuff 1030 Adventure Stand Up Paddleboard with accessories

Save 25% or more on AmazonBasics – from office products to outdoor gear

Get 20% back on thousands of items with an Amazon Prime credit card including select Disney Pixar Cars toys, select Thule jogging strollers and luggage, and select Yamaha musical instruments

Save up to 50% on grocery items by Amazon, including Wickedly Prime and Happy Belly products

Save 40% off your first six months of Audible membership, and enjoy the world’s largest library of audiobooks plus original audio programming (just $8.95/mo for 6 months)

Prime Day 2017 TV Deals

Starting at 6pm PT / 9pm ET members can visit amazon.com/primedaytvdeals to shop top TV deals. TV deals will run at various times throughout the 30-hour shopping period. Select TV deals include:

$99.99 32" TCL 32D100 720p TV

$119.99 28" TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV

$199.99 40" TCL 40D100 1080p TV

$599.99 55" premium brand 4K smart LED TV

$399.99 55" Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition

32" TCL 32S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV

40" TCL 40S305 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

49" TCL 49S305 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

49" TCL 49S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV

55" TCL 55S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV

Get 15% back on select Samsung TVs, audio and more on Prime Day with an Amazon Prime credit card

Prime Day Deals from Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs on Amazon

Thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs on Amazon from around the world are participating in Prime Day by offering products at the lowest prices of the year. In fact, more than 40 percent of all Lightning Deals will come from small businesses and entrepreneurs this year. Some of these deals include:

Save more than 30% on Furbo Dog Camera with Interactive Treat Tossing, HD Wi-Fi Cam and 2-Way Audio

Save 20% on Jackery Bolt 10050 External Battery Pack

Save 25% on Salt and Pepper Grinder Set from Willow & Everett

Save 20% on 6-Pack of Assorted Natural Chewing Gum from Simply Gum

Save 35% on Mo+M Designer Cotton Baby Carrier from Mother’s on the Move

Save 20% on 12-month Banner Cutout from Handmade Artisan Confetti Momma

Save 20% off handmade from Kahili Creations

Alexa Prime Day 2017 Deals

In addition to exclusive early access with Alexa, Prime members also have access to Alexa deals through July 17. Offers will change, so be sure to ask, “Alexa, what are your Prime Day deals?” often to get the latest information on deals including:

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera for $99 – say, “Alexa, order an Instax camera”

Save 25% on Hasbro Speak Out Game – say, “Alexa, order Speak Out”

Save 35% on Soylent Meal Replacement Drink, Cacao, 14 ounce bottles, Pack of 12 – say, “Alexa, order Soylent”

90-day free trial of AmazonFresh for all new and existing Prime members who shop with Alexa – say, “Alexa, buy bananas [or any other grocery item] from Fresh”

Prime Now Exclusive Prime Day Deals

Prime members can shop hundreds of exclusive Prime Day deals through Prime Now and get free two-hour delivery. Select deals include:

New customers get $10 off their first Prime Now order and $10 off their next order using promotional code 10PRIMEDAY.

Stock up with 25% off summer essentials including Halo Top ice cream, La Croix sparkling water, fresh strawberries as well as up to 30% off select wine, beer and spirits in select cities.

We will add the hottest Prime Day 2017 deals to our Prime Day deals tracker as soon as Amazon announces the list. The Tracker app will look out for these coveted Prime Deals to go live and send out notifications.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30-hour-long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11.

The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page. Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Alexa Voice shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books. It is not clear yet what Amazon will offer on Monday morning before Prime Day 2017 will kick off in the evening.

To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.