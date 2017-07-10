 
 

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Donkey Kong Country

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 2:40am CDT

 

Donkey Kong Country will be one of the games to be released in the new Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) console release. The release of the SNES, which is smaller than the original counterpart, is scheduled to take place at the end of August 2017. The video game version of Donkey Kong Country, which is considered to be one of the most popular games of all times, will be pre-installed in the new SNES console. 

Developer
Donkey Kong was originally an arcade game developed and released by Nintendo. Donkey Kong was inspired from famous tales such as Popeye, Beauty and the Beast, and King Kong. The game’s designer broke new ground with Donkey Kong by using graphics for characterization at the time. After its release the game was a major success in both North America and Japan. As a result the spin off Donkey Kong Country was developed by Rare and published by Nintendo for the 32 bit consoles. Upon its release the game received critical acclaim and many believed the new version saved Nintendo from falling into oblivion. Most importantly the game’s graphics were praised to be groundbreaking with vibrant and colorful jungles and backgrounds.

Release Date
Donkey Kong was originally released as an arcade game by Nintendo back in July 1981. The game went on to become the most prominent game in the Golden Age of Video Arcade Games. Subsequently the sequel Donkey Kong Country was released in November 1994 when 32 bit consoles were all the rage and remained quite popular until 1999. 

Story
The game focuses around the two main characters; Mario and the giant ape ‘Donkey Kong’. The main purpose is for Mario to rescue a damsel in distress named Pauline from Donkey Kong. The hero Mario who is a carpenter has to go through a series of obstacles consisting of dodging and jumping to reach his Lady. The main characters are considered to be Nintendo's most popular and recognizable game characters to date. Donkey Kong was the first video game of its time which followed a story line on screen. It was also the first time a damsel in distress concept was used in a video game. The player sees Mario and Pauline reunited after winning every subsequent level of the game. 

The game used graphics and animation to provide character definitions of the hero, damsel and the villain. With the character of Pauline having long hair and a pink dress along with a sign saying ‘Help’. Mario is dressed in all red similar to an average man, whereas the ape is shown to be smirking whenever Mario is in trouble.  

In Donkey Kong Country new characters called Diddy Kong, Cranky Kong, and bad guys the Kremlings have been introduced. This time around Donkey Kong is not the villain but the hero as he joins Diddy on a mission to recover their banana stash which was stolen by the Kremlins. The version which will be released on the new SNES con sole will have 30 levels. 

Game Play
The aim of the platform game is to recover the Kongs' banana hoard from the Kremlins. Each level brings the Kong more near to his banana stash and consists of various tasks such as riding in mine carts, swinging from vines, swimming and launching from barrel cannons. The Kremlins, who are the enemies, can be eliminated by rolling, jumping or hand slapping them. However if the player is hit by the Kremlins they lose a life. 

The game is still fun for all those who wish to play games for the fun of playing games. Combine that with the lush graphics of Donkey Kong Country we have a winner on our hands. 

To find a SNES Classic Edition check the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

