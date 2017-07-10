Prime Day 2017 Deals on Amazon Devices Led by 50% off Amazon Echo

Amazon has released the Prime Day 2017 deals list. As expected the list of Prime Day deals include savings on Amazon devices. The Prime Day Echo deal is though a big surprise. Amazon slashes the price of the Echo by 50% to $89.99. This is by far the lowest price of the Amazon Echo in history. The regular price is $179.99.

This is going to be lowest price on the Amazon Echo all year. The Echo is still the best way to make use of Amazon's voice assitant Alexa.

Amazon offered a refurbished Echo for $89.99 leading up to Prime Day, but now you can get a brand-new Amazon Echo for the same low price. Same is true for the Kindle Paperwhite. Amazon sold the refurbished Paperwhite for the same price. Amazon offers the Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99 during the Prime Day sale.

Another stand-out Prime Day deals is on the Fire 7 tablet. Prime member can pick up the bargain Amazon tablet for only $29.99, saving $20. Find below all announced Prime Day 2017 deals on Amazon devices. Noteably missing are deals on the Fire TV products.

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Amazon's Devices

Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99

Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99

Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99

Fire 7, the best-selling tablet, only $29.99

Save $75 on Echo Show and Arlo Security Camera bundle

Save 30% on Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle

Echo Dot and Sony XB10 bundle, under $70

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 page is ready for Prime Day 2017, kicking off at 6pm Pacific. Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available two hours earlier at 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

