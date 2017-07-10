 
 

Oculus Rift With Touch Controllers Is Under $400 Everywhere

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 5:35am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers is Under $400 Everywhere
 

Facebook's Oculus calls out Summer of Rift.

According to Facebook owned Virtual Reality pioneer it is Summer of Rift. The Oculus Rift VR googles and the Touch controllers are on sale for only $399.99. This is the lowest price we have seen ever on the Rift and Touch bundle. This deal saves $200. You can pick up the $399.99 Rift and Touch bundle at several online retailers.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Amazon offers the $399.99 Oculus Rift deal on amazon.com. Best Buy sells the VR bundle at bestbuy.com. The Oculus deal is also featured on newegg.com. NewEgg shaves off another 99 cents. Oculus also discounted the Rift and Touch bundle, but not as steep as the aforementioned retailers.

Oculus has led the new wave of Virtual Reality, but got into delays. HTC jumped in and is competing successfully with Oculus with the Vive VR headset. Now that Microsoft swoops in with low priced VR headsets, the full immersive VR segment is about to diversify.

The $399.99 Oculus deal is available outside of Prime Day. The big Amazon Prime Day 2017 is kicking off this evening. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 page is ready for Prime Day 2017, to launch deals at 6pm Pacific. Amazon has released the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available two hours earlier at 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Donkey Kong Country

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Donkey Kong Country

2 hours ago

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

18 hours ago, 10:35am CDT

Two Nintendo Switch Keyboards Surfaced

Two Nintendo Switch Keyboards Surfaced

19 hours ago, 10:19am CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order FCC Update

SNES Classic Pre-order FCC Update

1 day ago, 1:52am CDT

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

15 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals on TaoTronics Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals on TaoTronics Revealed

42 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

51 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals are a Big Focus

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals are a Big Focus

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Amazon Devices Led by 50% off Amazon Echo

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Amazon Devices Led by 50% off Amazon Echo

2 hours ago

$99.99 32-inch TCL TV, $119.99 28-inch TCL Smart TV, $199.99 40-inch TCL TV, $399.99 55-inch Element 4K Smart TV are Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals

$99.99 32-inch TCL TV, $119.99 28-inch TCL Smart TV, $199.99 40-inch TCL TV, $399.99 55-inch Element 4K Smart TV are Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals

2 hours ago

This Hot Prime Day 2017 Deal Ends Soon

This Hot Prime Day 2017 Deal Ends Soon

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Kindle and Book Deals Rain on Sunday

Prime Day 2017 Kindle and Book Deals Rain on Sunday

5 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Reveal Is Within 24 Hours

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Reveal Is Within 24 Hours

15 hours ago, 1:46pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Donkey Kong Country

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Donkey Kong Country

2 hours ago

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

18 hours ago, 10:35am CDT

Two Nintendo Switch Keyboards Surfaced

Two Nintendo Switch Keyboards Surfaced

19 hours ago, 10:19am CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order FCC Update

SNES Classic Pre-order FCC Update

1 day ago, 1:52am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

15 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals on TaoTronics Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals on TaoTronics Revealed

42 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

51 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock

28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV 28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV is in Stock

32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV 32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV is in Stock

40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV 40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV is in Stock

Amazon Echo Amazon Echo is in Stock

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is in Stock

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook