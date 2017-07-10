Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers is Under $400 Everywhere

According to Facebook owned Virtual Reality pioneer it is Summer of Rift. The Oculus Rift VR googles and the Touch controllers are on sale for only $399.99. This is the lowest price we have seen ever on the Rift and Touch bundle. This deal saves $200. You can pick up the $399.99 Rift and Touch bundle at several online retailers.

Amazon offers the $399.99 Oculus Rift deal on amazon.com. Best Buy sells the VR bundle at bestbuy.com. The Oculus deal is also featured on newegg.com. NewEgg shaves off another 99 cents. Oculus also discounted the Rift and Touch bundle, but not as steep as the aforementioned retailers.

Oculus has led the new wave of Virtual Reality, but got into delays. HTC jumped in and is competing successfully with Oculus with the Vive VR headset. Now that Microsoft swoops in with low priced VR headsets, the full immersive VR segment is about to diversify.

