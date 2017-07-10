Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Deals Enter the Spotlight

Amazon announced today the Prime Day 2017 deals list for the United States and the other 12 countries. We take a look across the pond and see which Prime Day deals Amazon UK offers up in Great Britain.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The third annual Prime Day will be available in 13 countries around the world including the UK. Like in the United States, the Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 will be 30 hours long in Britain, starting on Monday at 6pm local time. The list of announced Prime Day deals is much shorter in the UK than in the US. UK Prime members have though a bigger Prime Day giveaway with $100,000.

Amazon UK Prime Day Deals

In addition to tens of thousands of Lightning Deals throughout the 30-hour shopping period – with new deals starting as often as every five minutes – Prime members will find curated Spotlight Deals. A collection of Spotlight Deals will run from 6pm to midnight on 10th July, with others running from midnight on 10th July to midnight on 11th July, so shoppers will find new deals on both days. Deals beginning at 6pm on 10th include:

Up to 46% off Amazon devices - Amazon Echo at just £79.99 (£70 off), Echo Dot at just £34.99 (£15 off), Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote at £29.99 (£10 off), Fire 7 tablet at £29.99 (£20 off), Kindle Paperwhite at £79.99 (£30 off), and more.

Up to 30% off Intel Powered Laptops

Up to 40% off Bosch Garden Power Tools

Up to 40% off Logitech Gaming accessories including G920 and G29 racing wheels, G430 headsets and the G403 Mouse

Up to 30% off beauty products from Olay, L'Oreal Paris, Elemis, Burt's Bees and more including Olay Eyes Firming Eye Serum for just £10.04

30% off an LG 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV

Up to 40% off top Amazon Fashion Brands, including Calvin Klein, Gant and Tommy Hilfiger

Further deals will be released at midnight on 10th July, including:

Up To 50% off Kenwood, Breville, Tefal and more including a Breville Personal Blender for just £17.99

Up to 30% off Smart Lighting products including great savings on Phillips Hue and Hive

40% off Tommee Tippee including a pack of 9 Sangenic Tec Refills for just £20.99

At least 40% off the Epson LCD Projector

Up To 50% off Pet Food, Healthcare and Accessories including a Sureflap Microchip Cat Flap at just £34.99

Deals from Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs on Amazon

Thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs on Amazon from around the world are participating in Prime Day by offering products at the lowest prices of the year. In fact, nearly 40 percent of all Lightning Deals will come from small businesses and entrepreneurs this year. Top deals from small businesses include:

30% Off Anker Speakers and Headphones

30% Off Andrew James Kitchen Appliances

Up to 30% off products from our brightest startups, with Amazon Launchpad

30% off the Instant Pot Duo 8L Pressure Cooker

All Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 will be available on the Prime Day Page. Amazon UK has already started to publish the upcoming Prime Day Spotlight deals. The big Amazon Prime Day 2017 is kicking off this evening at 6pm in the UK.