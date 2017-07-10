Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

Another rendering claiming to show what the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone will look like has turned up from Slashleaks. This rendering shows the front of the smartphone and it looks very much like the Galaxy S8. The design similarity is no surprise considering the popularity of the Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to launch in about two months and if we are that close to launch presumably the final design is already set in stone and devices are in production. It's also worth noting that other leaks have hinted at a design similar to what we see in this rendering lending weight to the leak.

Slashleaks also leaked a close up of what was claimed to be the rear camera of the Galaxy Note 8 last week. That leaks showed a horizontal dual lense camera with a fingerprint reader offset to the right of the lenses and separated by the LED flash. The leaked rendering showing the front of the Note 8 by Slashleaks also goes along with the design seen in the Note 8 cases offered up late last month by casemaker Olixar.

Both of these leaks were recently contradicted by another leak claiming that the fingerprint reader on the rear of the Note 8 smartphone would be further down the back of the device to get it away from the lenses. The issue some have had with the Galaxy S8 smartphone is that the close proximity to the rear camera lens for the fingerprint scanner means that there are smudges on the camera lens constantly.

Previous leaks have claimed that the Note 8 will feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with 2k resolution. The chipset will be a Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 depending on market. Leaks claim 6GB of RAM, dual 12MP rear cameras with optical image stabilization, and 3,300 mAh of power from the batteries.