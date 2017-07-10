 
 

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Teased Before July 18 Global Debut

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 6:13am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Teased Before July 18 Global Debut
 

We will be taking a look at the Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup before its upcoming launch on July 18th.

A peek at the Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup was lent to the audience of car lovers via a YouTube video. A great deal of work and money had been expended on this video clip. This car will have several things in common with the Nissan Navara pickup. It was given a review at the Geneva Motor Show.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Termed the globe’s very first premium pickup, the video shows evidence of the design philosophy having been diluted to fit the bill. A grille with large flat bars, a hood with quite some height and a bumper with skid plate facility exist on this pickup.

The rear end consists of a conventional look and is utilitarian to the extreme. Also LED taillights will be there in all their resplendence. This is a pickup meant for off the beaten track driving.

A rear axle with gears will thus be available in the mix. A series of V6 engines will lend extra power to this pickup. The locations where these pickups are being made are in Spain and Argentina.

The teaser video showed quite a series of moves by the X-Class pickup that are enough to impress any automobile aficionado. Mercedes has announced that this pickup will be sold in Europe, Latin America and Africa for now. Whether the United States will be included in the list later on remains to be seen.

Chrome trim can be seen on the bumper and grille of this pickup. Even the side windows, roof rails, boards and sports bar have this chrome trim as a part of their makeup. Both four and six cylinder turbodiesel and gasoline engines exist in its it. It is in short a pickup truck  to beat all previous pickup trucks.  

The debut of this vehicle, which is in a special class of its own, will take place on July 18th and its production will start from next year onwards. It seems that Mercedes-Benz is ready to enter the universe of pickup trucks on a real-time basis.

The automaker hasn’t yet said that the pickup will not be coming to the United States. It might reach the shores of the Land of Opportunity for all we know. Only time will tell.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

28 minutes ago

First Tesla Model 3 Pictured, Owner is Elon Musk

First Tesla Model 3 Pictured, Owner is Elon Musk

21 hours ago, 9:51am CDT

Tesla Loses Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Spot Ahead of Model 3 Launch

Tesla Loses Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Spot Ahead of Model 3 Launch

3 days ago, 5:29am CDT

Tesla Will Build World&#039;s Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia

Tesla Will Build World's Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia

3 days ago, 4:12am CDT

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Take Amazon&#039;s Thunder

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Fight Amazon's Prime Day Deals

58 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

1 hour ago

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Deals Enter the Spotlight

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Deals Enter the Spotlight

1 hour ago

Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers is Under $400 Everywhere

Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers is Under $400 Everywhere

1 hour ago

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals on TaoTronics Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals on TaoTronics Revealed

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals are a Big Focus

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals are a Big Focus

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Amazon Devices Led by 50% off Amazon Echo

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Amazon Devices Led by 50% off Amazon Echo

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

 
Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down




Cars & Vehicles

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

28 minutes ago

First Tesla Model 3 Pictured, Owner is Elon Musk

First Tesla Model 3 Pictured, Owner is Elon Musk

21 hours ago, 9:51am CDT

Tesla Loses Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Spot Ahead of Model 3 Launch

Tesla Loses Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Spot Ahead of Model 3 Launch

3 days ago, 5:29am CDT

Tesla Will Build World&#039;s Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia

Tesla Will Build World's Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia

3 days ago, 4:12am CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

28 minutes ago

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Take Amazon&#039;s Thunder

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Fight Amazon's Prime Day Deals

58 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

1 hour ago

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Deals Enter the Spotlight

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Deals Enter the Spotlight

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock

28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV 28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV is in Stock

32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV 32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV is in Stock

40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV 40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV is in Stock

Amazon Echo Amazon Echo is in Stock

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is in Stock

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook