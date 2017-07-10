Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Teased Before July 18 Global Debut

A peek at the Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup was lent to the audience of car lovers via a YouTube video. A great deal of work and money had been expended on this video clip. This car will have several things in common with the Nissan Navara pickup. It was given a review at the Geneva Motor Show.

Termed the globe’s very first premium pickup, the video shows evidence of the design philosophy having been diluted to fit the bill. A grille with large flat bars, a hood with quite some height and a bumper with skid plate facility exist on this pickup.

The rear end consists of a conventional look and is utilitarian to the extreme. Also LED taillights will be there in all their resplendence. This is a pickup meant for off the beaten track driving.

A rear axle with gears will thus be available in the mix. A series of V6 engines will lend extra power to this pickup. The locations where these pickups are being made are in Spain and Argentina.

The teaser video showed quite a series of moves by the X-Class pickup that are enough to impress any automobile aficionado. Mercedes has announced that this pickup will be sold in Europe, Latin America and Africa for now. Whether the United States will be included in the list later on remains to be seen.

Chrome trim can be seen on the bumper and grille of this pickup. Even the side windows, roof rails, boards and sports bar have this chrome trim as a part of their makeup. Both four and six cylinder turbodiesel and gasoline engines exist in its it. It is in short a pickup truck to beat all previous pickup trucks.

The debut of this vehicle, which is in a special class of its own, will take place on July 18th and its production will start from next year onwards. It seems that Mercedes-Benz is ready to enter the universe of pickup trucks on a real-time basis.

The automaker hasn’t yet said that the pickup will not be coming to the United States. It might reach the shores of the Land of Opportunity for all we know. Only time will tell.