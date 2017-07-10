 
 

Google Home And Chromecast Bundle Aims To Fight Amazon's Prime Day Deals

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Take Amazon&#039;s Thunder
Google has its own deal running right alongside Prime Day

Amazon running its special Prime Day deals today through midnight tomorrow June 11. During that time Amazon has all sorts of special deals that will part fans with their money. You can bet more than a few shoppers will walk away with one of Amazon's Echo speakers during the event.

Google doesn't want Amazon getting all the shoppers out for discounts and has a cool special going on eBay right now. While the eBay deal is available you can get a Google Home and Chromecast video bundle for $99.99.

The listing says there are limited quantities, but that limit must be very high because as of writing there were already 3,151 units sold. The special deal also included free economy shipping and you can pay with PayPal or major credit cards.

The Google Home offered as part of the deal is the white slate version. If you are unfamiliar it is a voice assistant, digital media streaming, has stereo speakers inside. It can also be used as an alarm clock and more. All you have to do to activate the voice features is to say "Ok Google."

You can get weather reports, traffic, finance, sports scores, and lots more using your voice. Home supports music services like YouTube Music and Google Play Music and you can stream tunes directly from your phone to Google Home. Home is also compatible with a range of devices including the Chromecast included in the deal bundle, Nest thermostats and more. Shipping for the deal bundle is currently estimated between July 12 and July 25.

This story may contain affiliate links.

