Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

While Elon Musk merely released a picture or two of the Tesla Model 3, a new video clip has been making the rounds and it shows the car from various angles. Also the interior of the vehicle is shown in detail. This leaked video clip has every car aficionado in a tizzy.

The video shows that Tesla didn’t put any badge on the rear of the car. The delivery deadline is July 28th. This vehicle can be seen from a number of perspectives thanks to the surreptitiously-taken video.

It has a glass roof as can be clearly seen from the video. The interior shows the selfsame steering wheel and central screen. The vehicle also seems to have been driven by Doug Field who is Tesla’s senior vice president of engineering.

There are even automatically opening front doors on this baby. Already, the CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk gave a little sneak peek into the vehicle by airing some photos on the Internet. With this video clip, the rest of the specs can be guessed too in a jiffy.

The company’s Fremont, California factory is the site where all this took place. A glamorous vision of this vehicle was captured on video by the unidentified person responsible for leaking the details.

Besides the glass roof, there are special door knobs on this car. The rear parts of the door handles slide outwards as can be seen with some candid observation in the video. The fact that the front doors are self-opening is a very big advantage of this vehicle.

The slight drone of the motorized door pivot can be heard from afar. As the brief video clip progresses, the door is shown opening and closing with remarkable ease. The driver seems to be able to handle the car with such dexterity and agility that one cannot believe one’s eyes.

Tesla Motors’ use of such a mechanism in the doors shows that it is a progressive high tech firm. The video clip is definitely worth watching especially for those who have their eyes set on the Model 3 and want to buy one in the future.