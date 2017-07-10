 
 

Thimbleweed Park Coming To Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 7:21am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Thimbleweed Park Coming to Nintendo Switch
 

The retro adventure game Thimbleweed Park is about to arrive on a real-time basis on the Nintendo Switch platform. The gamers are going wild with excitement.

It is a retroactive adventure game and comes courtesy of Ron Gilbert. He made the announcement on his Twitter account regarding the arrival of this game on Nintendo Switch.

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

Ron even affixed a 42 second long video clip as a demo along with his tweet. The touchscreen controls are not functional as can be seen in the video clip. Rather the gamers will have to employ the right and left hand analog sticks instead.

The game seems to be the same thing which was launched on PC. Ron Gilbert is familiar with adventure games such as Monkey Island, Pajama Sam and The Cave.

Such classic games influenced the making of Thimbleweed Park. Thimbleweed Park features a small hamlet on the edge of civilization.

A murder takes place in this Sleepy Hollow of sorts and from there onwards the adventure unfolds. The level of mystery in this “whodunnit?” series game is simply mindboggling. The players can manipulate a number of characters on screen.  

Two FBI agents are also there and they have been modeled on Agents Mulder and Scully from the X-Files. While the suspense is definitely there, many comedic episodes also occur thereby lightening the load of sobriety that this game exudes.

Playing this game truly seems like revisiting the 80s and 90s and playing those point and click games which became so famous way back then.

In those days, the fantasy and absurdism genres were still on the creativity horizon. The games showed much poetic license regarding fantastic plots that seems rather unreal by today’s standards.

Today realism is the real deal. Many games tend to copy television and movie plots. Things do not look bad for the fantasy-based theme though. There is still room for this narrow niche in games.

Such games as The Walking Dead, Tales from the Borderlands and Minecraft: Story Mode represent examples of this method of approaching narratology. Thimbleweed Park is available on Xbox One, mobile phones and Steam for about $20. It is a #1 puzzle-solving game.

The tweet by Ron Gilbert gives the following message: “Vague, cryptic, puzzling clue about our multiple Thimbleweed Park console announcements next week”. 

Thimbleweed Park is the best game of the first half of 2017. This game wil later on be arriving on iOS and Android as well.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Take Amazon&#039;s Thunder

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Fight Amazon's Prime Day Deals

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

1 hour ago

Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers is Under $400 Everywhere

Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers is Under $400 Everywhere

1 hour ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Donkey Kong Country

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Donkey Kong Country

4 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

35 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Teased Before July 18 Global Debut

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Teased Before July 18 Global Debut

1 hour ago

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Deals Enter the Spotlight

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Deals Enter the Spotlight

1 hour ago

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals on TaoTronics Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals on TaoTronics Revealed

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals are a Big Focus

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals are a Big Focus

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Amazon Devices Led by 50% off Amazon Echo

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Amazon Devices Led by 50% off Amazon Echo

3 hours ago

$99.99 32-inch TCL TV, $119.99 28-inch TCL Smart TV, $199.99 40-inch TCL TV, $399.99 55-inch Element 4K Smart TV are Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals

$99.99 32-inch TCL TV, $119.99 28-inch TCL Smart TV, $199.99 40-inch TCL TV, $399.99 55-inch Element 4K Smart TV are Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

 
Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down




Technology News

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Take Amazon&#039;s Thunder

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Fight Amazon's Prime Day Deals

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

1 hour ago

Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers is Under $400 Everywhere

Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers is Under $400 Everywhere

1 hour ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Donkey Kong Country

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Donkey Kong Country

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

35 minutes ago

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Take Amazon&#039;s Thunder

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Fight Amazon's Prime Day Deals

1 hour ago

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Teased Before July 18 Global Debut

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Teased Before July 18 Global Debut

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock

28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV 28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV is in Stock

32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV 32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV is in Stock

40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV 40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV is in Stock

Amazon Echo Amazon Echo is in Stock

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is in Stock

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook