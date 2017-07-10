Thimbleweed Park Coming to Nintendo Switch

It is a retroactive adventure game and comes courtesy of Ron Gilbert. He made the announcement on his Twitter account regarding the arrival of this game on Nintendo Switch.

Ron even affixed a 42 second long video clip as a demo along with his tweet. The touchscreen controls are not functional as can be seen in the video clip. Rather the gamers will have to employ the right and left hand analog sticks instead.

The game seems to be the same thing which was launched on PC. Ron Gilbert is familiar with adventure games such as Monkey Island, Pajama Sam and The Cave.

Such classic games influenced the making of Thimbleweed Park. Thimbleweed Park features a small hamlet on the edge of civilization.

A murder takes place in this Sleepy Hollow of sorts and from there onwards the adventure unfolds. The level of mystery in this “whodunnit?” series game is simply mindboggling. The players can manipulate a number of characters on screen.

Two FBI agents are also there and they have been modeled on Agents Mulder and Scully from the X-Files. While the suspense is definitely there, many comedic episodes also occur thereby lightening the load of sobriety that this game exudes.

Playing this game truly seems like revisiting the 80s and 90s and playing those point and click games which became so famous way back then.

In those days, the fantasy and absurdism genres were still on the creativity horizon. The games showed much poetic license regarding fantastic plots that seems rather unreal by today’s standards.

Today realism is the real deal. Many games tend to copy television and movie plots. Things do not look bad for the fantasy-based theme though. There is still room for this narrow niche in games.

Such games as The Walking Dead, Tales from the Borderlands and Minecraft: Story Mode represent examples of this method of approaching narratology. Thimbleweed Park is available on Xbox One, mobile phones and Steam for about $20. It is a #1 puzzle-solving game.

The tweet by Ron Gilbert gives the following message: “Vague, cryptic, puzzling clue about our multiple Thimbleweed Park console announcements next week”.

Thimbleweed Park is the best game of the first half of 2017. This game wil later on be arriving on iOS and Android as well.