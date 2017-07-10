This is How Not to Miss a Doorbuster Prime Day 2017 Deal

There are easy to get Prime Day 2017 deals and then there are the deals you can brag about when you score them. Amazon's Prime Day works like Black Friday. There are deals that require luck to get, or you just use the right tools. We have identified the best Prime Day 2017 deals, based on the list of Prime Day deals Amazon announced early Monday.

A subset of these deals will be hard to find as Amazon launches them at unknown times during the 30 hour Prime Day sales period. These "doorbuster" deals are now tracked by The Tracker app. As soon as the price drops on any of the monitored items a smartphone notification alerts you to buy now.

Download the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android. After starting the app, select the Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals you want to get notified for. You can find all Prime Day deals when switching the list in the top left to Prime Day deals.

See the complete list of tracked Prime Day 2017 deals. The list includes deals like the $99.99 32" TCL 32D100 720p TV, $119.99 28" TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV, $199.99 40" TCL 40D100 1080p TV and $399.99 55" Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition.

On a hunch we also added the incredible $89.99 Amazon Echo deal. Historically most Prime Day deals on Amazon devices are on sale right from the first minute of the Prime Day sale. If you don't see a Prime Day deal on this list that you are nervous to miss, please post it in the comments below and we consider to add it to the Tracker.

To not miss regular Prime Day 2017 deals, we recommend using Amazon's Shopping lists to get notified. Additionally we recommend to use these Prime Day 2017 tools.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.