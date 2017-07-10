 
 

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 8:48am CDT

 

Sony unveiled a Glacier White Sony PS4 Pro.

Sony will release a white Sony PS4 Pro. The Glacier White PS4 Pro will be available as part of the Limited Edition Destiny 2 PS4 Pro Bundle. This bundle will be available alongside the game’s launch on September 6. It includes a Glacier White PS4 Pro with a 1TB HDD, matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, and of course, Destiny 2. You’ll also receive a voucher for the digital content pack which gives you access to the Expansion Pass and premium digital content.

This limited edition bundle’s MSRP will be $449.99 USD/$549.99 CAN. You can pre-order the white Sony PS4 Pro today at amazon.com.

