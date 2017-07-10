White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

Sony will release a white Sony PS4 Pro. The Glacier White PS4 Pro will be available as part of the Limited Edition Destiny 2 PS4 Pro Bundle. This bundle will be available alongside the game’s launch on September 6. It includes a Glacier White PS4 Pro with a 1TB HDD, matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, and of course, Destiny 2. You’ll also receive a voucher for the digital content pack which gives you access to the Expansion Pass and premium digital content.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

This limited edition bundle’s MSRP will be $449.99 USD/$549.99 CAN. You can pre-order the white Sony PS4 Pro today at amazon.com.

Tonight, Prime Day 2017 kicks off with Prime Deals on video games. Amazon announced to Prime Day 2017 video game deals. The deals are wide-ranging. Amazon has not revealed specific savings. Here is what they announced:

Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories

Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories

Amazon is already offering many deals on Nintendo Switch games, as well as savings on Xbox One games and Sony PS4 games. The line-up of Prime Day 2017 video game deals is not know yet, but there are recommended steps to make sure to not miss out on the best Prime Day video game deals.

Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is kicking off this evening. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 page is ready for Prime Day 2017, to launch deals at 6pm Pacific. Amazon has released the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available two hours earlier at 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.