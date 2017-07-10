Prime members are already used to save 20% on most new game releases and pre-orders. The Prime Day 2017 sale will feature discounts in the video game isle of up to 50%. Save on Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Xbox One and PS4 games and consoles on Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon announced two wide ranging video game deals in the Prime Day 2017 deals list, presented Monday morning. Amazon has not revealed specific savings. Here is what Amazon announced:

Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories

Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories

Amazon is already offering many deals on Nintendo Switch games, as well as savings on Xbox One games and Sony PS4 games. The line-up of Prime Day 2017 video game deals is not know yet, but there are recommended steps to make sure to not miss out on the best Prime Day video game deals.

How to find Prime Day 2017 video game deals:

Step 1: Prepare a shopping list on amazon.com with the video games you are would like to find a Prime Day 2017 deal for. Amazon notifies you if an video game on your list is a Prime Day 2017 deal.

Step 2: Check the Prime Day deals list on the Amazon Prime Day page and Today's Deals to see if any of the featured deals are video game deals.

Step 3: Browse the video game best-seller list on amazon.com to see which video games are popular right now. Also check the movers and shakers in the video game rankings to spot deals. High ranking video games are likely popular because of a current deal. The best-selling video games right now are Splatoon 2 for Nintendo Switch and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PS4. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is third with a sales price of $49.96. The new Final Fantasy game will be released on Prime Day 2017.

Besides video games, the Xbox One, Xbox One S and Sony PS4 consoles will be likely featured on Prime Day 2017. Amazon restocked the Nintendo Switch on Friday and Saturday. The Nintendo Switch might be available agaon on Prime Day 2017. The Switch will be in stock at Amazon Books stores on Tuesday.

