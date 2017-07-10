 
 

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 9:10am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 10 2017, 9:18am CDT, in News | Prime Day 2017

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals: How to Find Savings on Switch, Xbox and PS4 Games
 

Prime members can save on video games each day. Prime Day 2017 will bring savings of up to 50%.

Prime members are already used to save 20% on most new game releases and pre-orders. The Prime Day 2017 sale will feature discounts in the video game isle of up to 50%. Save on Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Xbox One and PS4 games and consoles on Amazon Prime Day.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Amazon announced two wide ranging video game deals in the Prime Day 2017 deals list, presented Monday morning. Amazon has not revealed specific savings. Here is what Amazon announced:

Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories

Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories

Amazon is already offering many deals on Nintendo Switch games, as well as savings on Xbox One games and Sony PS4 games. The line-up of Prime Day 2017 video game deals is not know yet, but there are recommended steps to make sure to not miss out on the best Prime Day video game deals.

How to find Prime Day 2017 video game deals:

Step 1: Prepare a shopping list on amazon.com with the video games you are would like to find a Prime Day 2017 deal for. Amazon notifies you if an video game on your list is a Prime Day 2017 deal. 

Step 2: Check the Prime Day deals list on the Amazon Prime Day page and Today's Deals to see if any of the featured deals are video game deals.

Step 3: Browse the video game best-seller list on amazon.com to see which video games are popular right now. Also check the movers and shakers in the video game rankings to spot deals. High ranking video games are likely popular because of a current deal. The best-selling video games right now are Splatoon 2 for Nintendo Switch and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PS4. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is third with a sales price of $49.96. The new Final Fantasy game will be released on Prime Day 2017.

Step 4: Follow our ongoing Prime Day 2017 deals coverage an get our The Tracker app. This year we have a new powerful tool available for our readers to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day dealsThe Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Besides video games, the Xbox One, Xbox One S and Sony PS4 consoles will be likely featured on Prime Day 2017. Amazon restocked the Nintendo Switch on Friday and Saturday. The Nintendo Switch might be available agaon on Prime Day 2017. The Switch will be in stock at Amazon Books stores on Tuesday.

Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is kicking off this evening. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 page is ready for Prime Day 2017, to launch deals at 6pm Pacific. Amazon has released the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available two hours earlier at 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

This is How Not to Miss a Doorbuster Prime Day 2017 Deal

This is How Not to Miss a Doorbuster Prime Day 2017 Deal

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Climaxes with Free Apple MacBooks, Sony PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch Today

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Climaxes with Free Apple MacBooks, Sony PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch Today

2 hours ago

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Deals Enter the Spotlight

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Deals Enter the Spotlight

4 hours ago

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

5 hours ago

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

1 hour ago

Thimbleweed Park Coming to Nintendo Switch

Thimbleweed Park Coming to Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

3 hours ago

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Take Amazon&#039;s Thunder

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Fight Amazon's Prime Day Deals

4 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Teased Before July 18 Global Debut

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Teased Before July 18 Global Debut

4 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

4 hours ago

Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers is Under $400 Everywhere

Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers is Under $400 Everywhere

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals on TaoTronics Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals on TaoTronics Revealed

5 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

5 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

6 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals are a Big Focus

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals are a Big Focus

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

 
Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down




Prime Day 2017

This is How Not to Miss a Doorbuster Prime Day 2017 Deal

This is How Not to Miss a Doorbuster Prime Day 2017 Deal

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Climaxes with Free Apple MacBooks, Sony PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch Today

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Climaxes with Free Apple MacBooks, Sony PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch Today

2 hours ago

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Deals Enter the Spotlight

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Deals Enter the Spotlight

4 hours ago

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

5 hours ago

More Prime Day 2017 Stories




Latest News

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

1 hour ago

This is How Not to Miss a Doorbuster Prime Day 2017 Deal

This is How Not to Miss a Doorbuster Prime Day 2017 Deal

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Climaxes with Free Apple MacBooks, Sony PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch Today

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Climaxes with Free Apple MacBooks, Sony PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch Today

2 hours ago

Thimbleweed Park Coming to Nintendo Switch

Thimbleweed Park Coming to Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock

28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV 28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV is in Stock

32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV 32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV is in Stock

40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV 40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV is in Stock

Amazon Echo Amazon Echo is in Stock

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is in Stock

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook