ToysRUs Counters Amazon Prime Day 2017 With 20% Site-wide Discount

Amazon has created a Black Friday sales event from scratch that takes place in July. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 will kick off today and last for 30 hours. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET.

As millions of consumers have online shopping on their mind today and tomorrow, other retailers want in. ToysRUs just sent us a statement announcing a huge site-wide toy sale.

"Starting today at 6pm ET, and continuing until Wednesday morning (6am ET), Toysrus.com and Babiesrus.com shoppers will receive 20% off their entire purchase. This 36-hour shopping event is for allo customers – not just rewards members or credit card holders – and includes already discounted products (clearance and sale items)," said a ToysRUs representative in the statement.

ToysRUs leaves it open to interpretation if this sale is their answer to the Amazon Prime Day. Amazon sold 2 million toys on Prime Day last year. This is not in ToysRUs' interest. The ToysRUs toys sale begins three hours earlier than the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon has released the Prime Day 2017 deals this morning, including a preview of the Prime Day toys deals. Prime members will be able to save up to 40% on Radio Flyer, Crayola, K'NEX and more toys

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available two hours earlier at 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017.