Microsoft Attacks Amazon Prime Day 2017 with 1-Day Sale

The Microsoft One Day Sale is live today at 6pm Pacific and will last 24 hours. The advertised savings are between 27% and 50% on the Microsoft Store. The timing is no coincident. The Microsoft sale begins at the same time as the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale on amazon.com.

Amazon is driving millions of Americans online today and tomorrow to shop for Prime deals. Other online retailers can carve off some of Amazon's sales by offering competitive deals during Prime Day. Earlier we reported about the ToysRUs. The toy retailer offers a 20% site-wide discount starting tonight for 36 hours.

NewEgg already announced an anti-Prime Day sale a couple days ago. The NewEgg Fantastech 2017 sale kicks off at midnight.

Comparing deals between online shops can save additional money during Prime Day deal hunting. The other benefit is that shoppers who are not Amazon Prime members also get deals, just not from Amazon.

Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET.

