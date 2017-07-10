 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deals

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 3:11pm CDT

 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deals
 

The Amazon Prime Day in July will be big day for scoring deals on toys.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale offers incredible number of deals on toys. The assortment of discounted toys is comparable with Black Friday. Amazon sold a staggering 2 million toys on Prime Day last year

Amazon announced toy deals in the Prime Day 2017 deals list early Monday. As last year, there will be plenty more Prime Day toy deals than the ones featured in the Prime Day deals list.

Prime members can save up to 40% on Radio FlyerCrayolaK'NEX and more toys. Also on sale is the Skywalker Trampolines Jump N' Dunk Trampoline 8-Feet for $119.99.

In announced Prime Day deals list, the retailer only mentioned a few toy deals. The reality was that large part of the complete toy segment was on sale on Prime Day.  

We expect for instance Prime deals on popular toys and games including Spinners, Cards Against Humanity, What Do Meme? and summer toys.

The advertised toy deals on Prime Day last year included Exploding Kittens for $15 besides discounts of up to 50% off top toy brands including Nerf, Barbie, Fisher-Price and others.

Amazon's marketplace sellers will make up for a large part of Prime Day 2017 toy deals. Sellers of popular toys including the viral fidget spinners and card games like Cards Against Humanity and What Do You Meme will leverage Prime Day.

Amazon will again offer deep discounts on major toy brands like last year with a focus on outdoor and summer toys.

I4U News provides real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through our free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is kicking off this evening. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 page is ready for Prime Day 2017, releasing deals at 6pm Pacific. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available two hours earlier at 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime. Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

