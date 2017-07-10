Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deals

The Amazon Prime Day in July will be big day for scoring deals on toys.
The Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale offers incredible number of deals on toys. The assortment of discounted toys is comparable with Black Friday. Amazon sold a staggering 2 million toys on Prime Day last year.
Amazon announced toy deals in the Prime Day 2017 deals list early Monday. As last year, there will be plenty more Prime Day toy deals than the ones featured in the Prime Day deals list.
Prime members can save up to 40% on Radio Flyer, Crayola, K'NEX and more toys. Also on sale is the Skywalker Trampolines Jump N' Dunk Trampoline 8-Feet for $119.99.
In announced Prime Day deals list, the retailer only mentioned a few toy deals. The reality was that large part of the complete toy segment was on sale on Prime Day.
We expect for instance Prime deals on popular toys and games including Spinners, Cards Against Humanity, What Do Meme? and summer toys.
The advertised toy deals on Prime Day last year included Exploding Kittens for $15 besides discounts of up to 50% off top toy brands including Nerf, Barbie, Fisher-Price and others.
Amazon's marketplace sellers will make up for a large part of Prime Day 2017 toy deals. Sellers of popular toys including the viral fidget spinners and card games like Cards Against Humanity and What Do You Meme will leverage Prime Day.
Amazon will again offer deep discounts on major toy brands like last year with a focus on outdoor and summer toys.
Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.
Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET.
