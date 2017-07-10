 
 

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Earthbound

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 11:17am CDT

 

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Earthbound
  • Earthbound Brings its Magic to the Nintendo SNES Classic lineup
 

Earthbound brings its casual weirdness to the role-playing games on the Nintendo SNES pre-installed games lineup

SNES Classic is one of the most anticipated and hottest gaming consoles that Nintendo can ever put out on the market. Not only the smallest gaming console to date, it is also the most powerful. The graphic quality of the console is better than its predecessors. The SNES Classic console built up more excitement when Nintendo announced that the console will come with a collection of pre-installed games. One of those games is the classic role-playing game, Earthbound. 

Developer
The game has been developed by HAL and Ape designers Shigesato Itoi and producer Satoru Iwata. It was originally published by Nintendo. The game is a sequel to the original Mother game. It is also known as Mother 2 by some gamers but it is popularly known as Earthbound.

Release Date
Earthboud was originally released for SNES in Japan in August 1994. It was released in the United States in June 1995. EarthBound was reissued in July 2013 with a worldwide release for the Wii U Virtual Console.  The game will come pre-installed on the SNES Classic. It will be a great role-playing game edition on the SNES Classic. 

Story
The game revolves around a meteorite attack which is followed by an alien attack by the villain Giygas. Giygas force has turned creatures on Earth into horrible monsters filled with hatred and violence. The main character is Young Ness. He finds out Giygas’ plan for dominion with his friend Pokey. Pokey parts ways with Ness who embarks on a mission to save the world. Ness has to find other four characters Paula who is a psychic, Jeff who is a genius and Poo who is a martial artist. Pokey shows up here and there in the game to tell Ness and party that they have to collect a string of melodies. The melodies will collectively make a song. If the song is played through a Sound Stone, it will save the world. 

Gameplay
Most gamers who have had any experience playing Earthbound will tell you that it is a basic role-playing game. They reckon that you have to play the game to explore why it is so interesting. The gameplay follows Ness and other characters through various stages. The characters stop and talk to other characters in the game which might give them a clue or passage to go to next level. The gameplay also involves fighting monsters at all stages. 

Earthbound also has a character specific weapons and abilities feature which all the players can use. Every level has a limited space for abilities and weapons. When in combat, all the player's life force and their shots are counted on odometers. It counts down as you take on mortal damage. If you destroy the monster before you hit zero, the odometer stops. 

Popularity
The game's music has been hailed as one of the most interesting parts of the game. It is basically based on a musical theme and features a different kind of music in every mode. Gamers have commented that the game is a sum of imaginative weirdness and comfort of RPG games. It is not as ultra-cool as some of the other RPG games that are featured on the SNES like Final Fantasy III but it has a comfortable feeling around it. It is kind of addictive. You want to keep playing the game just to see how it will turn out. The game is interactive and story-based.

Gamers have a split opinion about characters’ need to interact with every character. They are however sold on the idea of having an option to avoid battles with the monsters. Furthermore, gamers appreciate the humor of the game. The characters dialogue and the variety of monsters are filled with humor that puts the gamer at comfort. 

Earthbound is a game that everyone is glad to find on the SNES Classic lineup on a slow day. This Nintendo SNES Classic game offers a great day with friends looking forward for fun time.

To find a SNES Classic Edition check the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

Comments

