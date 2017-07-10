Nintendo SNES Classic Game Earthbound

SNES Classic is one of the most anticipated and hottest gaming consoles that Nintendo can ever put out on the market. Not only the smallest gaming console to date, it is also the most powerful. The graphic quality of the console is better than its predecessors. The SNES Classic console built up more excitement when Nintendo announced that the console will come with a collection of pre-installed games. One of those games is the classic role-playing game, Earthbound.

Developer

The game has been developed by HAL and Ape designers Shigesato Itoi and producer Satoru Iwata. It was originally published by Nintendo. The game is a sequel to the original Mother game. It is also known as Mother 2 by some gamers but it is popularly known as Earthbound.

Release Date

Earthboud was originally released for SNES in Japan in August 1994. It was released in the United States in June 1995. EarthBound was reissued in July 2013 with a worldwide release for the Wii U Virtual Console. The game will come pre-installed on the SNES Classic. It will be a great role-playing game edition on the SNES Classic.

Story

The game revolves around a meteorite attack which is followed by an alien attack by the villain Giygas. Giygas force has turned creatures on Earth into horrible monsters filled with hatred and violence. The main character is Young Ness. He finds out Giygas’ plan for dominion with his friend Pokey. Pokey parts ways with Ness who embarks on a mission to save the world. Ness has to find other four characters Paula who is a psychic, Jeff who is a genius and Poo who is a martial artist. Pokey shows up here and there in the game to tell Ness and party that they have to collect a string of melodies. The melodies will collectively make a song. If the song is played through a Sound Stone, it will save the world.

Gameplay

Most gamers who have had any experience playing Earthbound will tell you that it is a basic role-playing game. They reckon that you have to play the game to explore why it is so interesting. The gameplay follows Ness and other characters through various stages. The characters stop and talk to other characters in the game which might give them a clue or passage to go to next level. The gameplay also involves fighting monsters at all stages.

Earthbound also has a character specific weapons and abilities feature which all the players can use. Every level has a limited space for abilities and weapons. When in combat, all the player's life force and their shots are counted on odometers. It counts down as you take on mortal damage. If you destroy the monster before you hit zero, the odometer stops.

Popularity

The game's music has been hailed as one of the most interesting parts of the game. It is basically based on a musical theme and features a different kind of music in every mode. Gamers have commented that the game is a sum of imaginative weirdness and comfort of RPG games. It is not as ultra-cool as some of the other RPG games that are featured on the SNES like Final Fantasy III but it has a comfortable feeling around it. It is kind of addictive. You want to keep playing the game just to see how it will turn out. The game is interactive and story-based.

Gamers have a split opinion about characters’ need to interact with every character. They are however sold on the idea of having an option to avoid battles with the monsters. Furthermore, gamers appreciate the humor of the game. The characters dialogue and the variety of monsters are filled with humor that puts the gamer at comfort.

Earthbound is a game that everyone is glad to find on the SNES Classic lineup on a slow day. This Nintendo SNES Classic game offers a great day with friends looking forward for fun time.

