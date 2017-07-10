 
 

Live Prime Day 2017 Deals

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 11:32am CDT

 

Live Prime Day 2017 Deals
 

Prime Day 2017 Sale has launched. Here are the best deals.

The 30-hour Amazon Prime Day 2017 kicks off at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on amazon.com. Here are the best Prime Day 2017 deals that are on sale right now. Amazon is releasing new deals throughout the 30-hour sales period. Get notified on the hottest and hardest to bag Prime Day 2017 deals with the Prime Day 2017 Deals Tracker

Don't Miss: Prime Day 2017 Deals Tracker

The first big wave of Prime Day 2017 deals will go live at 6pm PT. Find out which Prime Day  deals to expect in the announced Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals list.

Live Prime Day 2017 Deals

Prime Day 2017 deals are not live yet. Page updates with live deals latest 9pm ET. Don't forget to sign-up for Prime, 30-day free trial available.

Pre Prime Day 2017 Deals

$249.99 Casio WS-F10 Smart Watch (reg. $400)

Up to 60% Off from Top Watch Brands

$41.99 26800 mAh Anker Powerbank

Save $20 on Fire HD 8 (Previous Generation)

$47.99 Splatoon 2 for Nintendo Switch

$20.90 Halo 5: Guardians

$39.99 Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for PS4

Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available two hours earlier at 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

