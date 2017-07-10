 
 

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Amazon Ahead Of Prime Day 2017

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 12:42pm CDT | by , in News | Prime Day 2017

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2017
 

Amazon just restocked the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con.

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is back in stock at amazon.com. The Tracker app has just triggered the smartphone alert. The Nintendo Switch is now the third time in stock on Amazon since Friday. The inventory lasted each time over one hour. Today Amazon might sell out quicker because of the Prime Day effect. Update: Walmart.com has the $299 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in stock online.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The Tracker app detected the Nintendo Switch in stock at amazon.com at 1:02 PM ET. Plenty of Tracker app users have successfully bagged the Switch in the past minutes. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android. There is also a special list of Amazon Prime Day deal trackers.

Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app. Amazon has teased up to 50% discounts in Prime Day 2017 Video game and console deals.

The new Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and as expected, it sold out on launch day. Nintendo's comments that there would be enough Switch consoles in March to satisfy demand turned out to be untrue. Nintendo now plans to double the production of the Nintendo Switch. The company plans to make 16 million Switch consoles starting April 1 until March 2018. The original plan was to produce 8 million Switch consoles.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017. 

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's a mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

Read the latest Nintendo Switch updatesRead all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-07-10 12:40:03pm

Offers

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con
Store: Best Buy Price: $299.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con
Store: Walmart Price: $529 Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con
Store: Amazon Price: $299.99 Availability: is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con
Store: Gamestop Price: n/a Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Live Prime Day 2017 Deals

Live Prime Day 2017 Deals

38 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals Led by Deal Game of Thrones Complete Seasons

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals Led by Deal Game of Thrones Complete Seasons

2 hours ago

ToysRUs Counters Amazon Prime Day With 20% Discount on Entire Purchase

ToysRUs Counters Amazon Prime Day 2017 With 20% Site-wide Discount

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals: How to Find Savings on Switch, Xbox and PS4 Games

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals

3 hours ago

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

1 hour ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Earthbound

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Earthbound

1 hour ago

This is How Not to Miss a Doorbuster Prime Day 2017 Deal

This is How Not to Miss a Doorbuster Prime Day 2017 Deal

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Climaxes with Free Apple MacBooks, Sony PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch Today

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Climaxes with Free Apple MacBooks, Sony PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch Today

4 hours ago

Thimbleweed Park Coming to Nintendo Switch

Thimbleweed Park Coming to Nintendo Switch

5 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 First Video is Here

5 hours ago

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Take Amazon&#039;s Thunder

Google Home and Chromecast Bundle Aims to Fight Amazon's Prime Day Deals

6 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Teased Before July 18 Global Debut

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Teased Before July 18 Global Debut

6 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Render Shows Front

6 hours ago

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Deals Enter the Spotlight

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Deals Enter the Spotlight

6 hours ago

Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers is Under $400 Everywhere

Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers is Under $400 Everywhere

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

 
Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

Three Nintendo Switch Bundles in Stock at GameStop Online

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down




Prime Day 2017

Live Prime Day 2017 Deals

Live Prime Day 2017 Deals

38 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals Led by Deal Game of Thrones Complete Seasons

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals Led by Deal Game of Thrones Complete Seasons

2 hours ago

ToysRUs Counters Amazon Prime Day With 20% Discount on Entire Purchase

ToysRUs Counters Amazon Prime Day 2017 With 20% Site-wide Discount

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals: How to Find Savings on Switch, Xbox and PS4 Games

Prime Day 2017 Video Game Deals

3 hours ago

More Prime Day 2017 Stories




Latest News

Live Prime Day 2017 Deals

Live Prime Day 2017 Deals

38 minutes ago

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts

White Sony PS4 Pro Debuts and Pre-order is Live

1 hour ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Earthbound

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Earthbound

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals Led by Deal Game of Thrones Complete Seasons

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals Led by Deal Game of Thrones Complete Seasons

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is out of Stock

28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV 28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV is in Stock

32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV 32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV is in Stock

40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV 40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV is in Stock

Amazon Echo Amazon Echo is in Stock

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is in Stock

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook