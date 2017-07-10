Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2017

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is back in stock at amazon.com. The Tracker app has just triggered the smartphone alert. The Nintendo Switch is now the third time in stock on Amazon since Friday. The inventory lasted each time over one hour. Today Amazon might sell out quicker because of the Prime Day effect. Update: Walmart.com has the $299 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in stock online.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The Tracker app detected the Nintendo Switch in stock at amazon.com at 1:02 PM ET. Plenty of Tracker app users have successfully bagged the Switch in the past minutes. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android. There is also a special list of Amazon Prime Day deal trackers.

Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app. Amazon has teased up to 50% discounts in Prime Day 2017 Video game and console deals.

The new Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and as expected, it sold out on launch day. Nintendo's comments that there would be enough Switch consoles in March to satisfy demand turned out to be untrue. Nintendo now plans to double the production of the Nintendo Switch. The company plans to make 16 million Switch consoles starting April 1 until March 2018. The original plan was to produce 8 million Switch consoles.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's a mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

Read the latest Nintendo Switch updates. Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.