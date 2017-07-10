$299 Nintendo Switch In Stock Online At Walmart

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is back in stock at amazon.com since 1pm ET, but now both Nintendo Switch consoles are also in stock at Walmart.com.

The Tracker app has just triggered the smartphone alert for Walmart. There is no limitation this time and Walmart customers can just buy the $299 Nintendo Switch without the bundle online at walmart.com. They do not have to use the Walmart app to avoid the bundle.

Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app. Amazon has teased up to 50% discounts in Prime Day 2017 Video game and console deals.

The new Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and as expected, it sold out on launch day. Nintendo's comments that there would be enough Switch consoles in March to satisfy demand turned out to be untrue. Nintendo now plans to double the production of the Nintendo Switch. The company plans to make 16 million Switch consoles starting April 1 until March 2018. The original plan was to produce 8 million Switch consoles.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017.

