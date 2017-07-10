Amazon has released the Prime Day 2017 deals list and with a series of Prime Day 2017 TV deals. Starting at 6pm PT / 9pm ET members can visit amazon.com/primedaytvdeals to shop the Prime Day 2017 TV deals. TV deals will run at various times throughout the 30-hour Prime Day 2017 sales period, kicking off at 9pm ET Monday evening.

The trick to score any of the announced Prime Day 2017 TV deals listed below is to know when Amazon is releasing the deals. Get The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android. See the list of tracked Prime Day 2017 deals below.

Prime Day 2017 TV Deals

$99.99 32" TCL 32D100 720p TV

$119.99 28" TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV

$199.99 40" TCL 40D100 1080p TV

$599.99 55" premium brand 4K smart LED TV

$399.99 55" Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition

Amazon will offer 25% off TCL Smart TVs:

32" TCL 32S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV

40" TCL 40S305 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

49" TCL 49S305 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

49" TCL 49S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV

55" TCL 55S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV

Prime members can get 15% back on select Samsung TVs, audio and more on Prime Day with an Amazon Prime credit card.

Amazon stated that there will be deep inventories on the featured Prime Day 2017 TV deals, but warns that the deals will sell out. To buy as soon as the deals are live is essential. This is why we recommend to use the Tracker app to get notified when any of the TV deals is available on amazon.com.

There will be plenty more deals on TVs during Prime Day 2017. Keep an eye these Top 5 most popular high-end TVs including OLED And QLED TVs. Amazon also has created this special Prime Day 2017 TV deals page.

