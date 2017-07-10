Amazon Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals

Amazon made a point on social media that Prime Day 2017 will have Prime Day deals on fashion. Clothes have been a big focus of Amazon lately. The retailer has expanded its offering in that area quite a bit. The innovative Echo Look is just a sign how much effort Amazon puts into growing its fashion sales. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals list, published early Monday is features several Prime Day 2017 fashion deals.

There will be many more deals, but the following fashion deals are officially announced.

Save 40-50% on Prime Exclusive clothing, handbags and more

Save 30% on select clothing, shoes and more for men, women, kids and baby

Save up to 30% on select Under Armour training gear

Save 30% on select adidas apparel

1 carat diamond stud earrings for $499.99

½ carat diamond stud earrings for $239.99

As explained below, a good method to find Prime Day deals on fashion items is to add the pieces you want in a shopping list. Amazon is notifying you in case an item on the list is a Prime Day 2017 deal.

Amazon offers fashion for women, men and kids. Customers can find anything from summer clothes, business wear to accessories in the Amazon Fashion section.

Amazon revealed that Prime members bought 1 million pairs of shoes on Prime Day last year. Expect to find big savings on shoes and sneakers this year again.

To find the best Prime Day 2017 fashion deals follow the steps below.

How to find Prime Day 2017 fashion deals:

Step 1: Prepare a shopping list on amazon.com with the items from the Amazon Fashion section you are would like to find a Prime Day 2017 deal for. Amazon notifies you if an item on your list is a Prime Day 2017 deal.

Step 2: Check the Prime Day deals list on the Amazon Prime Day page to see if any of the featured deals are on fashion items. Check also the Amazon Fashion section, as Prime Day fashion deals will be presented their in Lightning deals.

Step 3: Browse the deals sections for Men, Women and Kids.

Step 4: Follow our ongoing Prime Day 2017 deals coverage an get our The Tracker app. This year we have a new powerful tool available for our readers to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals. The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available two hours earlier at 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.