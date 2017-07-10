The 30-hour Amazon Prime Day 2017 kicks off at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on amazon.com. We have extracted the best Prime Day 2017 deals that are announced for Prime Day 2017. Amazon is releasing new deals throughout the 30-hour sales period. Get notified on the hottest and hardest to bag Prime Day 2017 deals with the Prime Day 2017 Deals Tracker.

Amazon has announced several deals on electronics sector besides the Prime Day 2017 Amazon Devices Deals and Prime Day 2017 TV Deals we already analyzed and reported about. Find below all other electronics gadgets that will be featured in Prime Day deals.

Save $50 on August Smart Lock

Save big on Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

Save 30% on RepRap Guru 3D Printer

Save 50% on two-pack of Tile Slim Phone Finders

Save 45% on Libratone One Click portable Bluetooth speakers

You can also find Prime Day 2017 electronics deals in the AmazonBasics Prime Day sale.

Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available two hours earlier at 4pm Pacific.

