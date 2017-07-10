 
 

$599.99 55-inch Premium Brand 4K Smart LED TV Prime Day 2017 TV Deal

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 1:46pm CDT

 

$599.99 55-inch Premium Brand 4K smart LED TV Prime Day 2017 TV Deal
 

Amazon announced a mystery Prime Day TV deal.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 kicks off at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on amazon.com today. Amazon has as expected announced a bunch of Prime Day 2017 TV deals that are almost all part of the best Prime Day 2017 deals that you can get. Amazon is releasing these TV deals throughout the 30-hour sales period. Get notified on the hottest and hardest to bag Prime Day 2017 deals with the Prime Day 2017 Deals Tracker

One of the announced Prime Day 2017 TV Deals is though a mystery package. Amazon announced on Monday that a 55-inch Premium Brand 4K smart LED TV will be on sale for $599.99. "Premium Brand" is a vague term, but this time we believe that Amazon does not mean TCL or similar brands with the term. TCL is already featured in many other Prime Day 2017 TV deals

That leaves TV brands like LG, Samsung and Sony. When searching for 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV on amazon.com, the first results contain only these three brand name TV makers. Possible models for this Prime Day mystery deals include:

Samsung UN55MU6300 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung UN55MU6500 Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Sony XBR55X850D 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 

LG 55UJ6300 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

At this point it is just guessing. We will try our best to spot the $599.99 55-inch Premium Brand 4K smart LED TV Prime Day 2017 TV Deal and report about it here as soon as it is available. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss a Prime Day 2017 deal.

Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available two hours earlier at 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

