 
 

HORI Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Headset Pre-order On Amazon Launched

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 1:58pm CDT | by , Updated: Jul 10 2017, 2:02pm CDT, in News | Technology News

 

The headset for Splatoon 2 from Hori comes to the US.

Hori unveiled a voice chat headphone and adapter for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in June. The Hori Voice Chat headset is designed for Splatoon 2 and will also be released in the United States. Splatoon fans can pre-order the $29.99 HORI Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Splat & Chat Headset now on amazon.com.

The stereo headset will be released at the same time as Splatoon 2, July 21. 

Voice chat on the Nintendo Switch only works in conjunction with an app on a smartphone. Nintendo Switch owners will be able to use a smartphone app to organize multiplayer games. The Nintendo Switch voice chat app will be released as free limited version this summer. We expect that this first version of the Nintendo Switch app will released in time for the release of Splatoon 2.

Because Nintendo moved voice chat from the Switch console to the smartphone, gamers need to connect both devices to a headset. This is why the Hori Nintendo Switch headset has this adapter that lets users mix the audio from the chat with the game play sound. The complexity of voice chat on the Nintendo Switch is controversial. Nintendo hinted to release their own voice chat accessory for the Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is in stock right now on amazon.com. The $47.99 Splatoon 2 Prime deal is also back in stock.

