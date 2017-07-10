Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals and Facts

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is about to begin. The 30-hour deals marathon kicks off at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET. If you are new to Prime Day, read our Prime Day 2017 Guide. If you are ready to hunt deals, read on to find out which Prime Day deals are best.

Amazon has released the long-awaited Prime Day 2017 deals list featuring dozens of high-profile deals earlier today. The list of Prime Day 2017 deals is dominated by savings on Amazon devices and on TVs. A deal that jumps right out is the 50% discount on the Amazon Echo, driving the price down from $179.99 to $89.99.

The Prime Day 2017 TV deals start as low as $99.99 for a 32-inch TCL TV and the cheapest smart TV sells for $119.99. Amazon will also have two Prime Day deals on two mid-range TVs. There will be a $599.99 55" premium brand 4K smart LED TV and the new 55" Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition will be on sale for $399.99, saving $150. TCL Smart TVs will be 25% off. Find all details about the Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV deals, including how to get these popular deals.

We have analyzed the released Prime Day 2017 deals and picked our favorite deals that are must have. Not all Prime Day deals will be available right at the begin at 9pm ET. Amazon stated that the announced deals go live during the 30-hour time period. To get notified when a major Prime Day 2017 deals is going on sale, check out our Prime Day 2017 Deals Tracker. You can use the web version or download the app, which sends you smartphone notification when a deal drops.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals

Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99

Fire 7, the best-selling tablet, only $29.99

Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99

Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99

Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

$99.99 for a 32-inch TCL TV

$119.99 28" TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV

$199.99 40" TCL 40D100 1080p TV

$399.99 55" Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition

Save $50 on August Smart Lock

Save big on Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

Save big on Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 + Digital HD [Blu-ray]

Amazon kept severa announced deals vague. Either there is no sales price or the deal is across a whole product category. There will be many Prime Day deals we find out during the 30 hour Prime Day sales period. Explore the following deals on amazon.com and on the Prime Day page.

Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories

Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories

Save up to 40% on Radio Flyer, Crayola, K'NEX and more toys

Save 40-50% on Prime Exclusive clothing, handbags and more

Save 30% on select clothing, shoes and more for men, women, kids and baby

Save 25% or more on AmazonBasics

Check als the Live Prime Day 2017 deals list for Prime Day deals available right now. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals are set to start at 9pm ET. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available two hours earlier at 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.