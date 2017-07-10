 
 

Prime Day 2017 Deal Alert: $14 Exploding Kittens

Posted: Jul 10 2017, 8:35pm CDT

 

Prime Day 2017 Deal Alert: $14 Exploding Kittens
 

Exploding Kittens is on sale.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 launched at amazon.com at 6pm PT. The 30-hour deals marathon is underway. Amazon has released the long-awaited Prime Day 2017 deals list featuring dozens of high-profile deals, but there are many more Prime Day 2017 deals like this one.

One of the hottest selling Prime Day deals from last year is back. Exploding Kittens card game is back as Prime Day deal for $14. Both editions are on sale for $14 each on amazon.com.

In this highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette, players draw cards until someone draws an Exploding Kitten, at which point they explode, they are dead, and they are out of the game -- unless that player has a Defuse card, which can defuse the Kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the Exploding Kittens.

The Prime Day 2017 deals live right now include the $89.99 Echo. Get the lowest priced Amazon Echo now on amazon.com. Also on sale at launch is the $399.99 55-inch Element 4K Smart TV with Amazon Fire TV. Find all Live Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals.

Check als the Live Prime Day 2017 deals list for Prime Day deals available right now. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page with Spotlight deals. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals kicked off at 9pm ET.

Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available since 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

