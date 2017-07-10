Best Prime Day 2017 Deals So Far

The 30-hour Amazon Prime Day 2017 kicked off at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on amazon.com. Amazon did not hold back and released right from the start many of the advertised Prime Day 2017 deals. Amazon has deep inventories on most advertised deals and so far only a portion of the first wave of lightning deals have started to sell out.

Find below the best Prime Day 2017 deals on sale right now.

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals

$399.99 55-inch Element 4K Smart TV with Amazon Fire TV

$89.99 Amazon Echo

$29.99 Fire 7

$34.99 Echo Dot 2

$49.99 All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa

$89 Kindle Paperwhite

$98 Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones with App Control

$14 Exploding Kittens

30% off select Fashion and Shoes

Up 50% off Video Games

30% off select Toys and Games

Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available two hours earlier at 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.