The Amazon Prime Day 2017 launched at amazon.com at 6pm PT. The 30-hour deals marathon is underway. Amazon has released the long-awaited Prime Day 2017 deals list featuring dozens of high-profile deals, but there are many more Prime Day 2017 deals like plenty of savings on movies and TV shows.

Don't Miss: Prime Day 2017 Deals Tracker

One of Amazon's biggest Prime Day 2017 deal hubs is the movie section. A high number of spotlight deals has been released with many Lightning deals. The deals are on DVD, Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray releases.

The best Prime Day 2017 movie deals on sale right now include Underworld: Blood Wars Blu-ray for $13.99, Justified the Complete Series for $40.99, $12.49 Samurai Jack Season 1 and $4.39 Blackway on DVD.

Upcoming Prime Day 2017 movie deals include Arrested Development: Seasons 1-4, George Carlin: All My Stuff, Mary Tyler Moore: Seasons 1-7, The Handmaiden and A Dogs Purpose (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD). Find all Prime Day 2017 movie deals on amazon.com.

Besides movie deals there are Prime Day 2017 deals on sale across all categories. Find all Live Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals. Check als the Live Prime Day 2017 deals list for Prime Day deals available right now. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page with Spotlight deals. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals kicked off at 9pm ET.

Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available since 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.