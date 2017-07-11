Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals On Prime Exclusive Brands Are Up To 50%

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 launched at amazon.com at 6pm PT on Monday. The 30-hour deals marathon is underway. Amazon has released many of the announced Prime Day 2017 deals. The Prime Day 2017 deals on fashion offer some of the biggest savings. Especially Amazon's Prime exclusive brands are getting their prices slashed.

You can save 40-50% on Prime Exclusive clothing, handbags and more for women, men and kids. Amazon exclusive fashion brands include 206 Collective, Amazon Essentials, Arabella, Buttoned Down, Coastal Blue, Ella Moon, Goodthreads, Lark & Ro, Mae, PARIS SUNDAY, Simple Joys by Carter's and the Fix.

Amazon is heavily expanding in the fashion segment and has grown the online availabilty of clothes on amazon.com quite a bit lately. Besides the steep discounts on Prime Exclusive fashion brands, Amazon offers more Prime Day Fashion deals. Prime members can save 30% on select clothing, shoes and more for men, women, kids and baby, save up to 30% on select Under Armour training gear and save 30% on select adidas apparel.

Besides deals in fashion there are Prime Day 2017 deals on sale across all categories.

Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available since 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial.

