Top 10 Prime Day 2017 Toy Deals Led by Cozmo Toy Robot

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 launched at amazon.com at 6pm PT on Monday. The 30-hour deal fireworks is underway. Amazon has released many of the announced Prime Day 2017 deals. The Prime Day 2017 deals on toys offer some of the biggest savings if you can find them.

A somewhat hidden Prime Day 2017 deal is on the cool Cozmo AI packed toy robot by Anki. The discount only kicks in on checkout. The sales price is $149.99, instead of $179.99. You save $30 on this versatile and intelligent toy. Anki just released a new app to teach coding to kids with the Cozmo.

The Exploding Kittens Card game is already the best-selling toy on Amazon. As reported, the popular card game is a Prime Deal at $14.

Several popular Nerf toys are Prime Day deals, including the $12.99 N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster and the $26.99 Nerf N-Strike Modulus ECS-10 Blaster.

Find below our top 10 Prime Day 2017 toy deal picks. In case you found a better deal that is missing in this list, please post it in the comments below.

Top 10 Prime Day 2017 Toy Deals

$149.99 Cozmo by Anki

$12.99 Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster

$44.97 Hot Wheels Ai Intelligent Race System Starter Kit

Save 40% on a kids Fire Edition tablet, when you spend $50 on LEGO

$14 Exploding Kitten Card Game

$29.41 LEGO Classic Creative Builder Box 10703 Building Kit

$99.49 Osmo Genius Kit

$27.99 WowWee COJI The Coding Robot Toy

$29.47 K'NEX K-FORCE – K-25X RotoShot Blaster Building Set

$69.99 All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

Find all Prime Day 2017 toy deals. In case you need new Spinner, the are plenty of choices at very low prices on amazon.com.

