$119.99 28-inch TCL 28S305 Smart TV And $124.99 32-inch TCL 32S305 Smart TV Prime Day 2017 Deals Live

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 launched at amazon.com at 6pm PT on Monday. The 30-hour deals marathon is underway. Amazon has released the long-awaited Prime Day 2017 deals list featuring dozens of high-profile deals, including a strong line-up of Prime Day 2017 TV Deals.

The $119.99 28" TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV and $124.99 32" TCL 32S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV Prime Day 2017 deals just went live. Grab them as soon as possible as several Prime Day 2017 TV deals have already sold out.

The savings on the two TCL bargain TVs are more than 35% over the list price. Select TCL TV models that have been Prime Day 2017 deals with 25% discounts. The $449.99 55" TCL 55S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV can still be purchased but has a shipping time frame of 6 to 8 weeks. Many TCL TV models have severe shipping deals. This though not the end of Prime Day 2017 TV deals. Amazon has not released most of the advertised Prime Day 2017 TV deals.

Check this page on amazon for current TV deals and use our Prime Day 2017 Tracker app to get notifications on the most popular Prime Day 2017 TV deals including the $99.99 32-inch TCL TV.

Prime Day 2017 TV Deals

$99.99 32" TCL 32D100 720p TV

$119.99 28" TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV - on sale now!

$124.99 32" TCL 32S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV - on sale now!

$199.99 40" TCL 40D100 1080p TV

$599.99 55" premium brand 4K smart LED TV

$399.99 55" Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition - Sold Out

Amazon will offer 25% off TCL Smart TVs:

32" TCL 32S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV

40" TCL 40S305 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

49" TCL 49S305 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

49" TCL 49S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV - shipping delay

55" TCL 55S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV - shipping delay

Prime members can get 15% back on select Samsung TVs, audio and more on Prime Day with an Amazon Prime credit card.

We are also still waiting for the mystery $599.99 55-inch brand-name 4K UHD Smart TV deal. Prime Day continues to be exciting.

Besides TV deals there are Prime Day 2017 deals on sale across all categories. Find all Live Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals. Check als the Live Prime Day 2017 deals list for Prime Day deals available right now. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page with Spotlight deals. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals kicked off at 9pm ET.

Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available since 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.