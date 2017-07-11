 
 

Prime Day 2017 Grand Tour Season 2 Trailer Drops

Posted: Jul 11 2017, 3:33am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Prime Day 2017 Grand Tour Season 2 Trailer Drops
 

Watch the first footage of the Grand Tour Season 2 now.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 launched at amazon.com at 6pm PT on Monday. The 30-hour deal fireworks is underway. Amazon has released many of the announced Prime Day 2017 deals. Besides hundreds of thousands of deals, Amazon also teased to show the first scenes of The Grand Tour Season 2. You can watch the Grand Tour Season 2 trailer now on amazon.com.

Don't Miss: The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May return for a new season of the world's greatest show about three middle-aged men rampaging around the world having unusual adventures, driving amazing cars, and engaging in a constant argument about which of them is the biggest idiot. Although it's also the only show that combines these things so the 'greatest' title is pretty much uncontested. The 30 second clip is promising. I am already exited about season 2. 

The new season will have a bit about Hammond's devastating crash in an electric supercar.

Amazon has not announced a release date for The Grand Tour Season 2. It will come out end of 2017. Find all Live Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals. Check also the Live Prime Day 2017 deals list for Prime Day deals available right now. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page with Spotlight deals. The upcoming deals schedule is live and the first Lightning deals kicked off at 9pm ET.

Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available since 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

