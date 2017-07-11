Prime Day 2017 Grand Tour Season 2 Trailer Drops

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 launched at amazon.com at 6pm PT on Monday. The 30-hour deal fireworks is underway. Amazon has released many of the announced Prime Day 2017 deals. Besides hundreds of thousands of deals, Amazon also teased to show the first scenes of The Grand Tour Season 2. You can watch the Grand Tour Season 2 trailer now on amazon.com.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May return for a new season of the world's greatest show about three middle-aged men rampaging around the world having unusual adventures, driving amazing cars, and engaging in a constant argument about which of them is the biggest idiot. Although it's also the only show that combines these things so the 'greatest' title is pretty much uncontested. The 30 second clip is promising. I am already exited about season 2.

The new season will have a bit about Hammond's devastating crash in an electric supercar.

Amazon has not announced a release date for The Grand Tour Season 2. It will come out end of 2017.

