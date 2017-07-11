 
 

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Grab Tuesday Morning

Posted: Jul 11 2017, 4:25am CDT | by , in News | Prime Day 2017

 

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 Day enters day two. Here are the best Prime Day deals.

Prime members could already shop Prime Day 2017 last night. Now Prime Day 2017 catches up with the traditional 24 hour schedule. Amazon has released new Prime Day deals this morning.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Amazon has released a Prime Day 2017 deals list featuring dozens of high-profile deals on Monday. The list of Prime Day 2017 deals is dominated by savings on Amazon devices and on TVs.

A deal that jumps right out is the 50% discount on the Amazon Echo, driving the price down from $179.99 to $89.99. Today Amazon added new Prime Day deals on video game consoles like the PS4 and the Xbox One S.

The Prime Day 2017 TV deals start as low as $99.99 for a 32-inch TCL TV and the cheapest smart TV sells for $119.99. Today you can get the 32" TCL 32S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV for only $124.99. Find all details about the Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV deals, including how to get these popular deals today as Amazon has not released all Prime Day TV deals yet.

We have analyzed the released Prime Day 2017 deals and picked the best Prime Day 2017 deals to get on Tuesday, July 11. Find the best deals on video games, TVs, movies, toys and more below.

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals

$74.99 Game of Thrones Season 1-6 Blu-ray

$124.99 32" TCL 32S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV

$229 Sony PS4 Slim Uncharted Bundle plus The Last of Us and More

$239 Xbox One S Controller and Games Bundle

$179.99 Moto G Plus (5th Generation)

$14 Exploding Kittens

$149.99 Cozmo Robot by Anki

Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99

Fire 7, the best-selling tablet, only $29.99

Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99

Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99

Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

$99.99 for a 32-inch TCL TV

$119.99 28" TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV

$199.99 40" TCL 40D100 1080p TV

Up to 50% off Video Games and hardware

Prime Day Movie Deals, too many to list

Up to 50% on Amazon Prime Exclusive Fashion

Check als the Live Prime Day 2017 deals list for Prime Day deals available right now. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page with Spotlight deals.

Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the must get Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker app.

Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available since 4pm Pacific. To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. 

Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

Comments

Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

