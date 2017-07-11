 
 

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

Posted: Jul 11 2017, 5:15am CDT

 

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released
 

The announced golf gear Prime Day sale is live.

Golf players can score Prime Day deals today on golf equipment from Callaway. Over 20 items are on sale with up to 50% savings. The sale features deals on complete golf club sets to golf gloves and golf gadgets.

The Callaway Golf Company is an established American Golf equipment maker. The company manufactures and sells golf clubs and golf balls, and sells bags, accessories and apparel in the golf and lifestyle categories, under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and OGIO brands worldwide.

The Callaway Men's Strata Complete Golf Club Set with Bag (12-Piece) starts at $124.49 and the Callaway Strata Plus Women's Complete 14-Piece Set starts at $199.99. Find the all Callaway Prime Day 2017 deals on amazon.com.

Amazon announced the Callaway Golf equipement sale in the Prime Day 2017 deals list the retailer published on Monday. This golf equipment sale is one of the best opportunities to save on the second day of Prime Day 2017. Find more Prime Day 2017 deals we picked for Tuesday.

Amazon has released new Prime Day deals this morning. Make sure to check the Live Prime Day 2017 deals list for Prime Day deals available right now. Visit the Prime Day 2017 page to browse all current Spotlight deals. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the best Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker appAlexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available since 4pm Pacific.

To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section. Prime Day 2017 is the third annual Prime Day. Amazon created this sales day from scratch to celebrate the 10th Prime service anniversary. Now this sales day has grown to be named along Black Friday and Cyber Monday as one of the biggest sales days of the year. Other online retailers are hosting counter sales to capture some of the sales volume Amazon is generating on Prime Day. Amazon has sold 90,000 TV, 2 million toys and 1 million shoes in the Prime Day sale last year. This year experts predict another staggering growth, breaking again previous sales records.

