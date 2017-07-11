Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

Golf players can score Prime Day deals today on golf equipment from Callaway. Over 20 items are on sale with up to 50% savings. The sale features deals on complete golf club sets to golf gloves and golf gadgets.

The Callaway Golf Company is an established American Golf equipment maker. The company manufactures and sells golf clubs and golf balls, and sells bags, accessories and apparel in the golf and lifestyle categories, under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and OGIO brands worldwide.

The Callaway Men's Strata Complete Golf Club Set with Bag (12-Piece) starts at $124.49 and the Callaway Strata Plus Women's Complete 14-Piece Set starts at $199.99. Find the all Callaway Prime Day 2017 deals on amazon.com.

Amazon announced the Callaway Golf equipement sale in the Prime Day 2017 deals list the retailer published on Monday. This golf equipment sale is one of the best opportunities to save on the second day of Prime Day 2017. Find more Prime Day 2017 deals we picked for Tuesday.

