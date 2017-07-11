 
 

Prime Day 2017: Four TCL S305 Smart TVs Off Additional 25%

Posted: Jul 11 2017, 5:31am CDT | by , in News | Prime Day 2017

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Prime Day 2017: Four TCL S305 Smart TVs Off additional 25%
 

The announced Prime Day 2017 TCL TV deals are live.

Prime Day 2017 TV deals are in danger to sell out. Grab them while they are hot. Amazon just launched the announced 25% additional discount on four TCL Smart TVs. The 2017 TCL S305 Roku Smart TV series is subject of the discount.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

The 28-inch 28S305 720p Smart TV sells for $119.99, the 32-inch TCL 32S305 720p Smart TV sells for $124.99, The 43-inch 43S305 has a sales price of $214.99 and the 49-inch TCL 49S305 1080p Smart TV is available for $269.99. Find all four TCL Prime Day 2017 deals on amazon.com.

The price difference between the 28-inch and 32-inch model is just $5. If there is no reason for getting a small screen Smart TV, you can upgrade to 32-inch for just 5 bucks.

Features of the TCL S305 series include access to over 4,000 streaming channels featuring more than 450,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV, Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality,60Hz refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with minimal motion blur, Inputs: 3 HDMI (1 w/ ARC), 1 USB, RF, Composite, Headphone Jack and Optical Audio Out.

Find more Prime Day 2017 deals we picked for Tuesday. Amazon has released new Prime Day deals this morning. Make sure to check the Live Prime Day 2017 deals list for Prime Day deals available right now. Visit the Prime Day 2017 page to browse all current Spotlight deals. Amazon has published the Prime Day 2017 deals and we have picked for you the best Prime Day 2017 deals. To track when Prime Day 2017 deals go online install the Prime Day 2017 Tracker appAlexa Prime Day 2017 deals are already available since 4pm Pacific.

To get access to Prime Day deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section. Prime Day 2017 is the third annual Prime Day. Amazon created this sales day from scratch to celebrate the 10th Prime service anniversary. Now this sales day has grown to be named along Black Friday and Cyber Monday as one of the biggest sales days of the year. Other online retailers are hosting counter sales to capture some of the sales volume Amazon is generating on Prime Day. Amazon has sold 90,000 TV, 2 million toys and 1 million shoes in the Prime Day sale last year. This year experts predict another staggering growth, breaking again previous sales records.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Grab Tuesday Morning

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Grab Tuesday Morning

11 minutes ago

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

16 minutes ago

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

1 hour ago

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals Led by Deal Game of Thrones Complete Seasons

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals Led by Deal Game of Thrones Complete Seasons

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Grand Tour Season 2 Trailer Drops

Prime Day 2017 Grand Tour Season 2 Trailer Drops

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Slim Uncharted 4 Bundle Deal is $229 Plus Extra Game and Comics

Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Slim Uncharted 4 Bundle Deal is $229 Plus Extra Game and Comics

2 hours ago

Live Prime Day 2017 Deals

Live Prime Day 2017 Deals

3 hours ago

$119.99 28&quot; TCL 28S305 Smart TV and $124.99 32&quot; TCL 32S305 Smart TV Prime Day 2017 Deals Live

$119.99 28-inch TCL 28S305 Smart TV and $124.99 32-inch TCL 32S305 Smart TV Prime Day 2017 Deals Live

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 TV Deals That Are Upcoming and Not Sold Out

Prime Day 2017 TV Deals That Are Upcoming and Not Sold Out

3 hours ago

Top 10 Prime Day 2017 Toy Deals Led by Cozmo Toy Robot

Top 10 Prime Day 2017 Toy Deals Led by Cozmo Toy Robot

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals on Prime Exclusive Brands are up to 50%

Prime Day 2017 Fashion Deals on Prime Exclusive Brands are up to 50%

3 hours ago

The Best Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals

The Best Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

 
Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2017

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2017

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down




Prime Day 2017

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Grab Tuesday Morning

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Grab Tuesday Morning

11 minutes ago

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

16 minutes ago

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

1 hour ago

More Prime Day 2017 Stories




Latest News

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Grab Tuesday Morning

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Grab Tuesday Morning

11 minutes ago

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

16 minutes ago

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

1 hour ago

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock

28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV 28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV is in Stock

32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV 32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV is in Stock

40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV 40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV is in Stock

Amazon Echo Amazon Echo is in Stock

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is in Stock

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook