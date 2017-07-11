Prime Day 2017: Four TCL S305 Smart TVs Off additional 25%

Prime Day 2017 TV deals are in danger to sell out. Grab them while they are hot. Amazon just launched the announced 25% additional discount on four TCL Smart TVs. The 2017 TCL S305 Roku Smart TV series is subject of the discount.

The 28-inch 28S305 720p Smart TV sells for $119.99, the 32-inch TCL 32S305 720p Smart TV sells for $124.99, The 43-inch 43S305 has a sales price of $214.99 and the 49-inch TCL 49S305 1080p Smart TV is available for $269.99. Find all four TCL Prime Day 2017 deals on amazon.com.

The price difference between the 28-inch and 32-inch model is just $5. If there is no reason for getting a small screen Smart TV, you can upgrade to 32-inch for just 5 bucks.

Features of the TCL S305 series include access to over 4,000 streaming channels featuring more than 450,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV, Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality,60Hz refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with minimal motion blur, Inputs: 3 HDMI (1 w/ ARC), 1 USB, RF, Composite, Headphone Jack and Optical Audio Out.

