iPhone 8 Could Start at $1,200 Says Report

At this point it's impossible for people who follow Apple and technology in general to not know that a new iPhone is on the way. All we have now are rumors and speculation, but that rumor is that the iPhone 8 will be a very expensive device packed with new features and hardware. Rumors have suggested in the past that the price of the iPhone 8 would be somewhere around $1,000.

There may be some out there who doubt that will happen, but today another rumor is floating that the starting price of the iPhone 8 may be much higher than that. The speculation comes from John Gruber over at Daring Fireball and he has made similar Apple predictions in the past that have come true. For instance, he predicted that the first gen Apple Watch in gold could cost $9,999 or more and when it launched he was proven correct.

This time out he has predicted that the iPhone 8 might start at $1,200. That would be the entry level iPhone 8 at $1,200 with higher-end models selling in the $1,300 or $1,400 range. Business Insider reports that Gruber says he has no insider information on Apple pricing. It's also worth noting that Business Insider says that there are other notable publications and analysts predicting a price hike for the new iPhone.

The theory is that Apple needs to make tens of millions of iPhones to meet demand and to make that sort of volume it needs to be able to secure huge amounts of components and those components aren't available. By pricing the iPhone at a very high level, the demand would be tamped down and allow Apple to offer a device with lots of features at high margins the company expects without having to cut features due to component shortages.

Gruber wrote, "It sounds to me like the OLED iPhone is a phone which Apple can't make 40 million of per quarter, at least not today. And if that's true, that means it should be more expensive. Not should in any moral sense, but simply because that's how the principle of supply and demand works. When supply is constrained and demand is high, prices go higher. The higher prices alleviate demand."

Word is that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be much cheaper and launch alongside the more expensive device priced closer to $700. Those will be the volume models that are made in the tens of millions according to the speculation.