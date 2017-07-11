 
 

IPhone 8 Could Start At $1,200 Says Report

Posted: Jul 11 2017, 5:42am CDT | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

iPhone 8 Could Start at $1,200 Says Report
Image via Apple
 

Source of the pricing speculation has been correct with Apple products in the past

At this point it's impossible for people who follow Apple and technology in general to not know that a new iPhone is on the way. All we have now are rumors and speculation, but that rumor is that the iPhone 8 will be a very expensive device packed with new features and hardware. Rumors have suggested in the past that the price of the iPhone 8 would be somewhere around $1,000.

Don't Miss: The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

There may be some out there who doubt that will happen, but today another rumor is floating that the starting price of the iPhone 8 may be much higher than that. The speculation comes from John Gruber over at Daring Fireball and he has made similar Apple predictions in the past that have come true. For instance, he predicted that the first gen Apple Watch in gold could cost $9,999 or more and when it launched he was proven correct.

This time out he has predicted that the iPhone 8 might start at $1,200. That would be the entry level iPhone 8 at $1,200 with higher-end models selling in the $1,300 or $1,400 range. Business Insider reports that Gruber says he has no insider information on Apple pricing. It's also worth noting that Business Insider says that there are other notable publications and analysts predicting a price hike for the new iPhone.

The theory is that Apple needs to make tens of millions of iPhones to meet demand and to make that sort of volume it needs to be able to secure huge amounts of components and those components aren't available. By pricing the iPhone at a very high level, the demand would be tamped down and allow Apple to offer a device with lots of features at high margins the company expects without having to cut features due to component shortages.

Gruber wrote, "It sounds to me like the OLED iPhone is a phone which Apple can't make 40 million of per quarter, at least not today. And if that's true, that means it should be more expensive. Not should in any moral sense, but simply because that's how the principle of supply and demand works. When supply is constrained and demand is high, prices go higher. The higher prices alleviate demand."

Word is that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be much cheaper and launch alongside the more expensive device priced closer to $700. Those will be the volume models that are made in the tens of millions according to the speculation.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Here Is Our First Look At Apple iPhone 8 In White

Here Is Our First Look At Apple iPhone 8 In White

1 day ago, 11:09am CDT

iOS 11 Beta 3 to release soon

iOS 11 Beta 3 to release soon

1 day ago, 11:00am CDT

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

1 day ago, 10:58am CDT

Apple repels bug bounty hunters by its low payout structure

Apple repels bug bounty hunters by its low payout structure

1 day ago, 10:55am CDT

Prime Day 2017: Four TCL S305 Smart TVs Off additional 25%

Prime Day 2017: Four TCL S305 Smart TVs Off additional 25%

11 minutes ago

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Grab Tuesday Morning

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Grab Tuesday Morning

22 minutes ago

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

27 minutes ago

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

Faraday Future Halts $1 Billion Las Vegas EV Factory Plan

1 hour ago

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals Led by Deal Game of Thrones Complete Seasons

Prime Day 2017 Movie Deals Led by Deal Game of Thrones Complete Seasons

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Grand Tour Season 2 Trailer Drops

Prime Day 2017 Grand Tour Season 2 Trailer Drops

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Slim Uncharted 4 Bundle Deal is $229 Plus Extra Game and Comics

Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Slim Uncharted 4 Bundle Deal is $229 Plus Extra Game and Comics

3 hours ago

Live Prime Day 2017 Deals

Live Prime Day 2017 Deals

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Revealed

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

Top 5 Popular High-End TVs to Find a Prime Day 2017 Deal On

 
Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2017

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2017

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down

Best Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals To Hunt Down




Apple

Here Is Our First Look At Apple iPhone 8 In White

Here Is Our First Look At Apple iPhone 8 In White

1 day ago, 11:09am CDT

iOS 11 Beta 3 to release soon

iOS 11 Beta 3 to release soon

1 day ago, 11:00am CDT

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

New iOS 10.2 jailbreak tweaks Part 2

1 day ago, 10:58am CDT

Apple repels bug bounty hunters by its low payout structure

Apple repels bug bounty hunters by its low payout structure

1 day ago, 10:55am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

9 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017: Four TCL S305 Smart TVs Off additional 25%

Prime Day 2017: Four TCL S305 Smart TVs Off additional 25%

11 minutes ago

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Grab Tuesday Morning

Best Prime Day 2017 Deals To Grab Tuesday Morning

22 minutes ago

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

Callaway Golf Prime Day 2017 Deals Released

27 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer ARMS Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock

28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV 28-inch TCL 28S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV is in Stock

32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV 32-inch TCL 32D100 720p LED TV is in Stock

40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV 40-inch TCL 40D100 1080p LED TV is in Stock

Amazon Echo Amazon Echo is in Stock

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is in Stock

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook